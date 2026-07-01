‘Having Max Verstappen in the car cheaper than improving it’ - Bernie Ecclestone on F1 star’s future

Max Verstappen’s future in Formula 1 is a hot topic in the paddock at present, as rumours swirl about a possible move to McLaren, the prospect of another year at Red Bull, and even an exit off the back of his disdain for the 2026 regulations.

Now, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has waded into the debate and called on the Dutchman to move to Ferrari.

Ecclestone was at the helm of the championship prior to its sale to Liberty Media in early 2017. Once the deal was completed, he was ousted at the top, and has now had no professional tie to the sport for almost 10 years.

At the Austrian Grand Prix, he returned to the paddock to share his thoughts on the current state of F1, including the position of four-time world champion Verstappen.

"If I had a team now, the first thing I'd like to do is [bring] Max onboard at whatever cost,” the 95-year-old said. “Because it's cheaper than me trying to improve the car.”

When pushed on where he would encourage Verstappen to go in order to best showcase his talents, Ecclestone added: “You mean now? I think you have to weigh up all these things. If he stays it's really difficult, if he goes – where does he go?

“I would have advised him last year to go to Ferrari.”

Bernie Ecclestone officially left his role at F1 in 2017 Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Verstappen wasn’t the only person Ecclestone advised to move to the Scuderia, however, and he also revealed that he discussed the matter with Christian Horner. The former Red Bull boss was removed from his role almost exactly a year ago, and has not been seen again in the F1 paddock since.

“Christian is in a difficult position anyway,” Ecclestone added. “Wherever he goes, if he doesn't succeed people will say, 'ah Christian you were very good when you were with Red Bull and big budgets and things like that and now you're not winning because of that', or something.

“So, it's difficult for him. I speak to him quite a bit. Early on I was trying to convince him to try and be at Ferrari.”

While the former F1 boss may have tried to talk Horner into a move to Italy, he admitted he had “no idea” where the former Red Bull chief could end up.