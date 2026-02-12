Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Helmut Marko details what Red Bull has to do to keep Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko says Red Bull must keep delivering a competitive Ford-backed power unit to keep Max Verstappen

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Former Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko claims that the Milton Keynes outfit must continue to provide four-time champion Max Verstappen with a competitive power unit if it wants to keep him happy.

Red Bull parted ways with Honda at the end of 2025 and launched Red Bull Powertrains in collaboration with Ford, coinciding with the introduction of the new regulations in the championship, which feature an almost 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power.

Following the private testing in Barcelona from 26-30 January and after the first couple of days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Red Bull seems to have done a decent job with it's powertrain. 

Marko, who left his role at Red Bull at the end of 2025, told Blick that his former team would have to continue to perform well in that department to keep it's star driver.

"Mercedes seems to have a slight advantage," the Austrian explained. "But can they translate it all into success? Because fuel also plays a crucial role this time. Red Bull has done well with their own engine so far – and they need to if they want to keep Verstappen happy."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Verstappen has been open with the fact that he will consider retiring if the 2026 regulation changes are not to his liking. "My contract runs until 2028, but it will depend on the new rules in 2026, and if they are nice and fun," he told PA about his F1 future last year. "If they are not fun, then I don’t really see myself hanging around.

“Winning seven titles is not on my mind. I know that there are three more years after this one, so it could be possible, but it is not something I need to do before I leave the sport. I can leave the sport easily tomorrow."

Sharing his initial thoughts on the new regulation cars during pre-season testing in Bahrain, Verstappen admitted that it was "not a lot of fun".

Formula 1
49

