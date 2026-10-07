Helmut Marko says F1’s return to turbo V8 engines in 2030 is a "done deal"

The relocated 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, will go down in history for its record-breaking 261,000 fan attendance - and its incredibly embarrassing technical failures. Between a massive rain delay and a highly controversial software glitch stemming from the complex 2026 regulations, the weekend was a chaotic mess for Formula 1 executives.

For retired Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, watching the disaster unfold from home was incredibly frustrating. But in an exclusive interview with the Austrian outlet oe24, Marko dropped a massive bombshell, revealing that the ongoing 2026 technical nightmare has successfully forced the sport to authorise a complete engine overhaul for the 2030 season - something he said is confirmed.

Watching a "shameful" grand prix

With the 2026 regulations mandating a complex 50/50 split between the internal combustion engine and the electrical battery, the cars have become essentially rolling computers. When a widespread software problem halted the track action in Sepang, Marko was watching as a spectator for the first time in decades.

Asked how he experienced the chaos, the former Red Bull boss did not hold back.

"Completely relaxed in front of the television, like a normal Formula 1 consumer," Marko stated. "I dismantled the additional screens I had set up after the first grand prix. What I see on television is enough for me now, although the waiting was really boring because of the long rain delay."

Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Thompson - Getty Images

While the rain was an act of nature, the technical faults under the new regulations were unacceptable to the Austrian motorsport veteran.

"It's shameful that a high-end product like Formula 1 is stopped by a software problem," Marko criticised.

The 2030 turbo V8 "done deal"

While the 2026 regulations are currently causing massive headaches up and down the paddock with battery "clipping" and software failures, Marko noted that the Sepang embarrassment actually has a massive silver lining for racing purists.

"On the other hand, this embarrassment helps to change one's mind again," Marko revealed to oe24. "The return to the V8 engine with Turbo 2030 is, as far as I know, a done deal."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

This bombshell aligns perfectly with recent paddock rumours and driver demands. Just a day ago, Red Bull's Max Verstappen explicitly stated on a podcast that his ultimate dream for the sport was to ditch the heavy hybrids, kill DRS, and return to lightweight V8 engines.

If Marko's inside knowledge holds true, the current Formula 1 grid will only have to survive a few more seasons of this controversial era before the sport returns to the screaming, turbocharged V8 engines that helped build its legendary reputation.