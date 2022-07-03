Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Latifi hoping British Q3 performance not just a "flash" Next / Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 / British GP News

The hidden F1 upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

All of the attention on Red Bull’s upgrades at Formula 1’s British Grand Prix has revolved around the engine cover bodywork that includes what looks like a shelf above the sidepods.

Matt Somerfield
By:
The hidden F1 upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

However, something that’s slipped under the radar but has now been spotted is an intriguing change the team has made to the RB18’s floor.

The new design did not appear on the pre-event FIA notification of changes as it had not required the team to manufacture an entirely new assembly.

Instead, it takes advantage of the patchwork quilt-like qualities of the floor designs we’re seeing from teams this year, whereby sections of the floor can be exchanged with one another without too much fuss.

The development was initially only run by Max Verstappen during Friday’s interrupted running, with teammate Sergio Perez sticking to the previous version.

This is in keeping with Red Bull’s approach, as it likes to gather back-to-back data on upgrades, before applying them to both cars.

This practice ensures that it can check there is good correlation between the team’s simulation tools and the real world environment before it commits to them for the rest of the race weekend.

Red Bull Racing RB18 floor detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The new design turns the tables on Ferrari, which adopted what has become known as the ‘ice skate’ solution earlier in the season.

The ice skate, which incorporates the edge wing on the underside of the car, rather on the upper surface, was combined with further design features on the F1-75, for which Red Bull has now applied a similar logic.

This results in a floor cut-out ahead of the rear tyre spat region, which not only facilitates a change in the geometry of the two floor sections, but also exposes a tongue-like wing that’s connected to the skate.

We can see the old specification of floor on the Red Bull and the solution used by Ferrari for comparison, below.

 

Ferrari F1-75 floor detail

 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Latifi hoping British Q3 performance not just a "flash"
Previous article

Latifi hoping British Q3 performance not just a "flash"
Next article

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation British GP
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation

Aston Martin’s F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero British GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin’s F1 tweaks aimed at firing up its 'Red Bull' aero

The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades British GP
Formula 1

The Red Bull and Ferrari elements inspiring Alpine's F1 upgrades

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call British GP
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown
Formula 1

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return British GP Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Latest news

F1 legends pay tribute to Sir Frank Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 legends pay tribute to Sir Frank Williams

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives
Formula 1 Formula 1

No matter how noble the cause, the Silverstone protest was reckless and risked lives

When Sainz really took his first win from pole at Silverstone in 2010
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Sainz really took his first win from pole at Silverstone in 2010

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
13 h
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.