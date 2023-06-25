Subscribe
Previous / The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy Next / Alpine F1 secures 200m euro from investors including Ryan Reynolds
Formula 1 News

Hill predicts trouble for F1 teams chasing “frightening” Verstappen

Damon Hill has suggested Red Bull’s Formula 1 rivals may be better off turning attention to development for next year given Max Verstappen’s domination in 2023.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium

The Milton Keynes team has won all eight grands prix so far, with Verstappen claiming six of the victories, and although Hill thinks Mercedes has made a step forward in recent races, he believes the performance gap is still so big that all of Red Bull’s rivals will struggle to catch up without hitting the cost cap limit this year.

“I think Mercedes have turned a corner, but the question is where the end of that development curve is going to peak,” said Hill, speaking during his Halow Project charity event at Daytona’s Sandown Raceway, following a world-first kart run on Zero synthetic fuel.

“In F1 this year, the excitement factor is actually whether or not we are going to see for the first time a team win every single race. To close the gap significantly enough to put pressure on Red Bull, teams will have to devote resources away from the following year.

“We are already hearing some teams talking about next year and saying they are going to continue to upgrade, but they are better off putting their resources into next year’s car – so I don’t know [whether Red Bull will be caught] between now and the end of the year.

“You would hope they would be fizzling out a bit and the others would be pressing ahead and we would get some racing, but that is no good if it is at the expense of them not being competitive in 2024.”

Damon Hill, Sky TV, Naomi Schiff, Sky TV, interview Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Damon Hill, Sky TV, Naomi Schiff, Sky TV, interview Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

But for F1’s immediate future and the next race in Austria, where Verstappen has won three of the last five races, Hill believes the Dutchman is driving at another level right now.

Victory in Austria would see the reigning F1 world champion surpass Ayrton Senna’s 41-race win record, and asked about that landmark, Hill added: “It is incredible. He is astonishing. He is incredibly talented and he is so capable it’s frightening.”

Hill was at Sandown for a record-breaking test in which he became the first person to drive a kart powered by fully synthetic fuel, made using just air, water and renewable energy.

The fuel, which can be dropped straight into any petrol engine, is produced by Zero, a fuel company set up by former F1 team technical chief Paddy Lowe.

Read Also:
shares
comments

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Alpine F1 secures 200m euro from investors including Ryan Reynolds
Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Latest news

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

F1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of"

Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of" Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of"

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe