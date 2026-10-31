Formula 1 Mexican GP

Ryo Hirakawa could have "easily" made Q2 in F1 Mexico GP without late traffic

Esteban Ocon's replacement qualified 19th for his first F1 grand prix - but feels he could have achieved more

Jake Boxall-Legge Stuart Codling

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:33 PM

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Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team, Laura Mueller, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas stand-in Ryo Hirakawa believes he'd have "easily" reached the second part of qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix, had he not encountered traffic on his final lap of the session.

Hirakawa, making his Formula 1 debut with Haas as Esteban Ocon was stood down from his driving duties, had set a personal-best first sector and was angling to make the Q3 cut at the expense of Carlos Sainz.

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The Japanese driver, a two-time World Endurance Championship winner, then encountered Alex Albon and lost time in the sweeping corners of sector two, then Franco Colapinto in the final part of the lap.

Reflecting on his first F1 qualifying session, Hirakawa labelled the lap as "a shame" as he felt the track evolution had been good enough to grant him an appearance in the intermediate stage of the session.

"I had traffic from Turn 6 and also high-speed sections, so I lost a lot of downforce," Hirakawa said.

"I could have been, I'll say easily to Q2, which is a very, very big shame for me, but still it's nice to be here, so I can't complain much.

"The ambient conditions like this, as soon as you slide you feel the price in sector 3. You need to push, but at the same time you need to manage a bit."

Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hirakawa had been in the car for FP1 and, before getting the call-up to drive in Saturday's sessions in lieu of Ocon, explained that he had to abort his usual morning run to prepare for the weekend. Most of his FP3 schedule was done in preparation for Saturday qualifying, which makes Sunday something of an unknown.

He said that his focus was simply on getting a good start and making it through the opening corner cleanly - and would not be drawn on whether he would drop his WEC title tilt next week at the Monza finale.

Hirakawa, along with Toyota #8 team-mates Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley, leads the championship by 25 points over the sister #7 Toyota trio of Mike Conway (in his final outing before retiring), Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries. This means the #7 would need to win and secure the point available for pole.

"I'm just focused on tomorrow, nothing to discuss for next week. Let's see what we can do for tomorrow. [The plan is] a good start, a good first corner and a lot of new things, so just execute and do my best.

"I even tried stopping at the [pit]box at the FP3 at the start, but it's going to be different in the race circumstances, but I think I should be ready for it.

"I drove in FP1 so the experience helped a lot. I was not starting from zero in FP3, so I don't think it was like that for my case."

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