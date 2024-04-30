Honda 2026 F1 project going "to plan" with electrical power initial focus
Honda's 2026 Formula 1 engine development is "going according to plan" in preparation for its new partnership with Aston Martin, with initial focus granted to the electrical components.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Koji Watanabe, Honda Racing CEO
Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan
Watch: F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need to Know
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty
Aston Martin's F1 qualifying strength remains amid race focus
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Latest news
Why Chris Gabehart believes "winning races wins championships"
Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule
Prime
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras
How Ratzenberger beat the odds to realise his cruelly short-lived F1 dream
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments