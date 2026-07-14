Honda confirms when its new F1 power unit will be introduced on Aston Martin car
The Japanese manufacturer will make the most of the ADUO rules to implement upgrades on its powertrain
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
Honda will introduce an updated power unit on Aston Martin’s Formula 1 car at the Dutch Grand Prix, Shintaro Orihara suggests.
Honda trackside general manager and chief engineer Orihara made the comment in the brand’s Belgian Grand Prix preview, stating there would be “two more races” until the powertrain is upgraded.
“We have two more races before we introduce the new engine,” Orihara said. “It’s important to keep learning with this current spec, so we can take those energy deployment findings into future races – like Monza, where we also have the long straights.”
This will be key to Aston Martin’s prospects amid a dismal first half of the season, as the green cars have battled only newcomer Cadillac at the back of the field. Fernando Alonso’s solitary point was the consequence of a topsy-turvy Monaco Grand Prix, where he lay just 14th with eight laps to go.
Honda’s power unit has been recognized as the weakest on the grid within the new ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) mechanism, meaning it is getting exactly that – upgrade opportunities – and will introduce this update in Zandvoort after the summer break.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Meanwhile, the AMR26s are expected to struggle again in Belgium and Hungary. Alonso and Lance Stroll qualified on the back row in both races at Silverstone, more than one second down on the lead Cadillac and over two seconds away from the Q2 cut-off point.
“[Spa] will be a test for manufacturers in terms of energy management so we need to consider how we will deploy MGU-K power on the long straights,” Orihara added. “The harvesting here is quite limited, even considering the circuit length. This puts more emphasis on getting the deployment plan right. The straights are also a demand on the power unit in general – not only for performance but also for reliability.
“An added unknown is the changeable weather conditions at the circuit. At Silverstone it remained dry, so Spa could be the first time where we have proper wet conditions in a session. In terms of the weather, anything can happen here.”
Aston Martin has openly been focusing its resources on its 2027 car, with the budget cap and aerodynamic testing restrictions making it unlikely that the team could catch up with the midfield this year.
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