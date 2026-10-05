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Honda HRC to get new boss with Koji Watanabe set for retirement

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has announced its current President and CEO Koji Watanabe will retire at the end of the year

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Koji Watanabe, President, CEO and Representative Director of Honda Racing Corporation

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Koji Watanabe, the long-time boss of Honda's racing activities under HRC, will retire on 1 January 2027, with Keiichi Yasuda appointed as his successor.

A long-time Honda employee after first joining the Japanese marque in 1987, Watanabe became the head of Honda's racing division in 2022. In that time Watanabe oversaw the company's merger of its four-wheel and two-wheel divisions as well as its U-turn on the decision to leave F1, returning as a works partner of Aston Martin for the 2026 regulations.

But Honda has now announced Watanabe will retire on 1 January, with Keiichi Yasuda his successor as HRC CEO. Yasuda is the current Executive Vice President and Representative Director, and was previously head of HR at Honda's racing division

"This executive change is part of a planned periodic personnel rotation designed to strengthen the management structure in response to global transformation and to accelerate business expansion for the next generation," Honda stated.

"It is my honour serving as a president of HRC with the wonderful colleagues” Watanabe said.

“In 2022, I assumed the post of President of the new HRC, unifying both motorcycle and automobile motorsport activities. Since then, we decided on our return to F1, expanded our global motorsport structure by reorganizing HPD in the U.S. into HRC US and establishing HRC UK, and worked on building HRC's global brand.

"For the remaining three months of my presidency, I will continue to do my utmost, aiming for victory until the very end."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Speaking on his new role, Yasuda said: "I consider it my mission to firmly inherit the solid foundation built by Watanabe.

"Evolve it further, unite everyone's vector toward the single goal of winning in races, and make HRC even stronger.

"Leveraging my management experience as president of overseas local entities and my background in HR, I will focus on investing in people and strengthening our organisation toward victory."

 

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