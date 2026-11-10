Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Honda struggling to explain Lance Stroll’s 13th DNF of the season
The Aston Martin driver was struck by a battery issue yet again
Ben Vinel Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 10:25 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Honda says it needs to find the root cause of Lance Stroll’s multiple battery issues after yet another retirement for the Aston Martin Formula 1 driver in the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Stroll’s race in Sao Paulo ended after 30 laps, as he lay 18th, 28 seconds adrift of 12-placed team-mate Fernando Alonso. This marked his 13th retirement in the 2026 campaign – discounting the Melbourne race, where he did not complete enough laps to be classified but did not retire per se.
The Canadian was even more laconic than usual during his ever so brief appearance in the post-race media pen at Interlagos. “Battery issue,” he said of his retirement, before being asked how the AMR26 had been feeling up to that point. “It was alright,” he tersely replied. That was it.
Read Also:
Fortunately, Honda trackside general manager and chief engineer Shintaro Orihara was somewhat more talkative in his media session, providing further details on the situation.
“Yesterday we had a battery issue on Lance's car, and we had another battery issue today on Lance's car, and at the moment, we know what happened, but we don't know what is the root cause,” Orihara said. “So we will check the data and also we will check the battery, and it may take a few weeks to find the root cause.
“But from the data we need to find some countermeasure for next year and also we need find the actual root cause of this error for next year, otherwise we keep having the same issue, so this is quite important for us to understand what is the root cause.”
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Those gremlins are reminiscent of – but likely unrelated to – the way engine vibrations repeatedly damaged batteries early this season, to the extent the AMR26 initially couldn’t complete a full race distance without breaks.
“Middle of season our reliability was better, and the last two or three races we had several issues, some issues not relating to mileage or just pushing, but recently especially battery issue; at this moment difficult to say relating to mileage or operation point, so first we need to understand what is the root cause,” Orihara said.
Meanwhile, the rain at Interlagos concealed the Honda-powered Aston Martin’s weaknesses, with Alonso driving it to the top 10 in all three qualifying segments. However, the two-time F1 world champion dropped out of the points on lap one and finished 12th, 20 seconds adrift of 10th-placed Nico Hulkenberg.
“Wet condition hides our weakness of engine performance and also some short deployment, but driveability is going to be quite important in wet condition,” Orihara explained.
“Still, we need to improve the drivability we found in this race and also qualifying; in some areas we see some positive things, but still we found the loop which should improve for next race and also next year.”
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Laurent Mekies: Liam Lawson’s fate has nothing to do with me
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ben Vinel
Laurent Mekies: Liam Lawson’s fate has nothing to do with me
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
2 h
Laurent Mekies: Liam Lawson’s fate has nothing to do with me
George Russell has lost 90 points to Max Verstappen in F1 2026 runner-up battle
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
20 h
George Russell has lost 90 points to Max Verstappen in F1 2026 runner-up battle
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
More from
Lance Stroll
"Unacceptable downshifts" – Max Verstappen explains what's behind a recurring F1 radio complaint
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
"Unacceptable downshifts" – Max Verstappen explains what's behind a recurring F1 radio complaint
Aston Martin knew before Mexico GP it would not finish, Honda brings new countermeasures
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Aston Martin knew before Mexico GP it would not finish, Honda brings new countermeasures
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
Formula 1
Belgian GP
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
More from
Aston Martin Racing
How Aston Martin’s fuel gamble in Monza WEC fell short by just three seconds
WEC
WEC
Monza
18 h
How Aston Martin’s fuel gamble in Monza WEC fell short by just three seconds
Who slept worst last night: Fernando Alonso
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Who slept worst last night: Fernando Alonso
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Formula 1
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Latest news
Honda struggling to explain Lance Stroll’s 13th DNF of the season
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
12 min
Honda struggling to explain Lance Stroll’s 13th DNF of the season
Massimo Rivola: 'Aprilia didn’t lose the championship, Marc Marquez won it'
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
51 min
Massimo Rivola: 'Aprilia didn’t lose the championship, Marc Marquez won it'
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies
Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil
Feature
Discover prime content
Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil
How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
How Formula 1 proved the naysayers wrong – for once
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Stuart Codling
"He really wanted it" – why Russell was furious over aborted Brazil ‘pole’ lap
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe