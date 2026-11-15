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Christian Horner admits Red Bull prospects were thrown in against Max Verstappen too soon
Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner says the team's "brutal" promotion system mentally broke Pierre Gasly in 2019
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 15, 2026, 11:30 PM
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Christian Horner
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
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The second seat at Red Bull Racing has long been viewed as one of the most high-pressure environments in Formula 1. While the Milton Keynes operation frequently cycled through highly rated prospects trying to find a match for Max Verstappen, former team principal Christian Horner is now openly questioning the logic of that ruthless driver pipeline.
Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Horner reflected on his tenure managing the team and admitted that he frequently disagreed with how quickly drivers were thrown into the deep end against a generational talent.
"Some of these drivers were arriving too soon, and I didn't completely agree with the speed at which they were arriving into Red Bull Racing, but there was a determination to have them from the Red Bull Junior pool," Horner revealed.
Horner named Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Liam Lawson as prime examples of prospects who were rushed into the senior seat before they were properly prepared.
One example of this developmental failure was Pierre Gasly's short-lived stint with the senior team in 2019. Promoted after just one full season at sister outfit Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls), Gasly struggled to adapt to the highly sensitive Red Bull chassis and the immense pressure of Verstappen's raw pace.
Horner recalled the exact moment the team watched the French driver's confidence collapse. During both the Austrian and Hungarian Grand Prix that year, Verstappen's pace was so blisteringly fast that he lapped Gasly on track.
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
"You could visibly see that they were feeling that pressure, whether it was Pierre, I remember [him] getting lapped in Austria and at the Hungarian Grand Prix two races in a row, and he was broken in those races," Horner stated.
Immediately following the Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull abruptly demoted Gasly back to Toro Rosso for the remainder of the season, replacing him with Albon.
While Horner noted that the Red Bull system usually provided a "parachute" by allowing drivers to return to the junior team rather than firing them completely, he did not shy away from criticising the harsh reality of the environment.
"It was, on the one hand, hugely generous what Red Bull were doing, but it was quite brutal in terms of its execution that you were the flavour of the month until you weren't," Horner concluded.
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