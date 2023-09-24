Subscribe
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner says avoiding a grid penalty for Qatar was the only positive aspect of Sergio Perez's calamitous Japanese Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, in the pits

A slow-starting Perez hit an early setback after being caught up in a Turn 1 collision with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton which prompted a pitstop for a new front wing.

After being handed a five-second penalty for overtaking Fernando Alonso ahead of his safety car stop, Perez then damaged another front wing - and collected another penalty - for ramming Haas' Kevin Magnussen into the Turn 11 hairpin.

While his car was too damaged to continue at pace, Perez eventually returned from his pitbox so he could serve his second five-second time penalty, thereby avoiding it being converted into a grid penalty for the next race in Qatar.

Horner said avoiding a penalty hangover was the only positive from Perez's disastrous Suzuka weekend, adding that the Mexican was unlucky to get caught up in the Turn 1 melee.

"It got off to a bad start. He got sort of pinballed on the way down to Turn 1, that was unlucky for him," Horner replied when asked by Motorsport.com to explain how Perez's race spiralled out of control.

"He then had damage with Lewis [Hamilton] and broke the front wing. He then passed Fernando on the way in under the safety car, picked up another penalty.

"He goes out a little bit too optimistic, probably out of frustration trying to pass Magnussen...another front wing and the steering damage.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, in the pit lane

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, in the pit lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"So, the only decent thing we managed to get out of today was not carrying a penalty through into the next race in Qatar."

Perez explained that his first hit with Hamilton caused more damage to his RB19 beyond the broken front wing.

He believes that yet to be diagnosed additional damage is what caused his second smash with Magnussen, although he still took responsibility for barging into the Dane's Haas.

"I had a horrible start and basically going into Turn 1, I was just a passenger," he said.

"I had Sainz on my right, Lewis on the left, and they just took the whole front wing endplate off.

"We changed the front wing and I still had no front end, so I think there were a lot more things damaged on the car.

"I was struggling quite a lot on the braking with the front end. I just wouldn't stop in time and it was my mistake, obviously."

Ocon: Alpine F1 swap policy "clear" amid Gasly confusion in Japan

Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Red Bull's F1 rivals expect it to bounce back immediately in Japan

Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Horner: "Fired up" Verstappen told me he would win F1 Japanese GP by 20 seconds

Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race

Busch: "I just don't know what to do" after Texas DNF

FIA Rally Star finalist claims maiden outright podium

Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

