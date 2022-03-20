Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium Next / Magnussen: Fifth with "strongest midfield car" a "crazy" result
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner says seeing both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez retire in the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix was the team's “worst nightmare”.

Filip Cleeren
By:

Verstappen looked locked in to take second place behind Ferrari's winner Charles Leclerc, while Sergio Perez was holding onto fourth in his fight with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

But with two laps to go, Verstappen dramatically slowed and coasted into the pitlane after suffering what he thought were battery problems.

On the final lap, misfortune also struck Perez as his engine seized to Turn 1, which locked the rear axle and put the Mexican into a spin.

It cost Red Bull 30 points, while handing Ferrari a 1-2 and also gifting bitter rival Mercedes more points than it had expected with third and fourth for Hamilton and George Russell.

Horner admitted the late double retirement was "brutal", calling it a team's "worst nightmare".

"I can't remember the last time that happened to us, but it's obviously your worst nightmare," Horner said.

"It's hugely disappointing, not only to lose a podium with Max but on the last lap to lose a podium with Checo as well.

Talking to Sky, he added: "A brutal finish, that race for us. What looked like a decent haul of points suddenly evaporated in the last couple of laps there."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Red Bull suspects Verstappen and Perez were both struck by a similar fuel pump issue, which meant the Honda combustion engine couldn't get fed with the remaining amount of fuel in the car.

"We just need to get the cars back, get the fuel system apart and understand, because we know the fuel was in there. That's frustrating," Horner added.

"We just need to get on top of this issue and fight back next weekend."

Read Also:

Despite the heartbreak, Horner said he was encouraged with Red Bull's performance in Bahrain, which sets it up well for the rest of the season.

"I think the positive side for us is we had a very competitive car, I don't think we had quite the pace of Charles today, but some great racing between Max and Charles," he said.

"We were fighting for the race win at different points of that race.

"It's a long, long season, 23 races. We'll get this behind us and get stuck into the next event."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium
Previous article

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium
Next article

Magnussen: Fifth with "strongest midfield car" a "crazy" result

Magnussen: Fifth with "strongest midfield car" a "crazy" result
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight
Formula 1

Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while" Australian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
4 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.