Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
QU in
01 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner expects quick resolution to Concorde stand-off

shares
comments
Horner expects quick resolution to Concorde stand-off
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 10:43 AM

Red Bull boss Christian Horner expects all 10 Formula 1 teams to sign the new Concorde Agreement despite resistance from Mercedes, anticipating it will be “concluded in the coming days”.

F1 is nearing the conclusion of talks with teams over the new commercial agreements that will be in place from 2021, with the existing Concorde Agreement expiring at the end of the year.

A number of teams have indicated they are ready to sign the Concorde Agreement, but Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff said on Friday that he was not yet willing to do so.

Wolff went on to say that most teams were looking for changes to the proposals, but were unwilling to air their concerns publicly and are “up the arse” of F1’s commercial rights holder, Liberty Media.

F1 has set a deadline of August 12 for all teams to sign the new Concorde Agreement, and said on Friday it would “not be delayed any longer” in the wake of Wolff’s comments.

Horner expressed confidence Concorde would get across the line in the coming days despite the concerns.

“This is at least the third time I’ve been through this process on it now. It’s been a different experience this time to previously,” Horner said. “I think the agreement is what it is. The contents of it is confidential between the teams and the promoter.

“You have to look at the bigger picture and look at it as a partnership, in many respects, that we need Liberty to bring as much revenue into the sport and interest and coverage, that ultimately the teams and all participants will benefit from.

“You have to take a bit of a holistic view on these things, you’re never going to get everything you want. I’m sure it will be concluded in the coming days.”

Horner would not go as far as saying that Red Bull was ready to sign Concorde, saying it would “need to see the final version first”, but anticipated all 10 teams currently on the F1 grid will ultimately put pen to paper.

“I think it’s only a matter of days away,” Horner said. “I would envisage that all teams would be signing at some point.”

The updated Concorde Agreement terms are set to heavily change the distribution of revenue between teams, favouring a more equitable weighting in a bid to make the sport fairer.

Changes will also be made to the governance structure, but Ferrari is set to retain its veto power and favourable financial bonuses, which is understood to be the key element of Mercedes’ opposition.

Mercedes was also looking for greater recognition of its recent success and contribution to F1 through talks, according to Wolff.

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure

Previous article

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure

Next article

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton again on top in final practice

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton again on top in final practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

Horner expects quick resolution to Concorde stand-off
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
45m

Horner expects quick resolution to Concorde stand-off

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton again on top in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
25m

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton again on top in final practice

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case

Latest news

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton again on top in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
25m

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton again on top in final practice

Horner expects quick resolution to Concorde stand-off
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
45m

Horner expects quick resolution to Concorde stand-off

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

2
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

3
Formula 1

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case

4
Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

5
Formula 1

Horner expects quick resolution to Concorde stand-off

45m

Latest videos

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Latest news

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton again on top in final practice
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Hamilton again on top in final practice

Horner expects quick resolution to Concorde stand-off
Formula 1

Horner expects quick resolution to Concorde stand-off

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure
Formula 1

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case
Formula 1

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.