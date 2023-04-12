Horner denies Russell’s Red Bull F1 sandbagging claims
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has denied suggestions from George Russell that the championship-leading team has been sandbagging.
Russell said in Melbourne that Red Bull has been “holding back” and not showing its full pace at the moment out of fear that rivals might find a way to rein it in through rule changes.
Red Bull has won all three races held so far in 2023, with the first two events both seeing one-two finishes.
In the Australian GP Max Verstappen stayed around 10-12 seconds clear of runner-up Lewis Hamilton for much of the race, while his team-mate Sergio Perez recovered to fifth after starting from the pitlane.
“For sure they’re holding back,” Russell told BBC 5 Live in Melbourne. “They’re almost embarrassed to show their full potential because the faster they seem globally the more the sport is going to try to hold them back somehow.
“I think realistically, they probably have seven tenths advantage over the rest of the field. Max has got no reason to be pushing it, nor has Red Bull.
“They have done a really great job, we can’t take that away, and we clearly have to up our game.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Horner laughed off Russell’s suggestion of sandbagging and stressed that it was inevitable that there was some tyre management in Melbourne, especially given that like rivals both Red Bull drivers made early tyre changes.
“That’s very generous of him,” he said when told of Russell’s comments. “I mean, his team would know all too well about those kinds of advantages.
“There’s always an element of managing that goes on in any race. You could see because it was a one-stop race and a very early one-stop race, there was an element of tyre management that was going on, which is what they were doing.
“Checo wasn’t hanging about, he wasn’t cruising round holding back seven tenths a lap because he didn’t want to show it. The grid was certainly a little bit closer at this venue.”
Regarding the specifics of Melbourne form he added: “We’ve obviously weighted the car towards the race rather than qualifying. You can see perhaps the cars that warmed up their tyres more aggressively perhaps suffered a bit more in the race.”
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Vasseur: All F1 teams 'aligned' to introduce 'dynamic' sprint qualifying
Latest news
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.