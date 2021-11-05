Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton handed reprimand for Mexico FP1 track limits breach Next / AlphaTauri explains how Albon assists Tsunoda on F1 weekends
Formula 1 News

Horner "disappointed" by suggestion F1 title fight could end in a crash

By:

Christian Horner says he was "disappointed" by suggestions this year's Formula 1 title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton could end in a Senna/Prost-style collision on track.

Horner "disappointed" by suggestion F1 title fight could end in a crash

Verstappen currently leads the F1 drivers' championship by 12 points over Hamilton as he goes in search of Red Bull's first title since 2013.

Verstappen and Mercedes rival Hamilton have collided twice on track this year, crashing together at Silverstone and at Monza amid one of the most intense title fights F1 has seen in the past decade.

Their rivalry has led to comparisons with the battle between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1989 and 1990, with the title being settled in both years by a late season crash involving the two drivers.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published last weekend, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said that if Hamilton and Verstappen were racing each other for the title at the final round in Abu Dhabi, "whoever is in front is absolutely going to try to do the same as in the Senna-Prost years". 

Hamilton and Verstappen both distanced themselves from winning the championship by crossing the line when in battle on Thursday, with Horner saying he was "disappointed to read the comments".

"I think we want a really fair fight between now and the end of the championship, and I think any driver would want to win the championship on track," Horner said.

"We're a team of racers. If we can pull off this feat, and it's a massive, massive task, then we wouldn't want to win a championship through a collision between the drivers. There's been enough of those this year already.

"I think what we saw in Austin was a great fight between two drivers very much at the top of their game, and [with] a few more races like Austin between now and the end of the year, I think the biggest winner would be Formula 1.

"Nobody wants to see a championship decided in a gravel trap."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While this marks Verstappen's first title battle in F1, the Dutchman has claimed he is not feeling any additional pressure as he looks to end Hamilton's streak of championship wins. 

Horner was full of praise for the way in which Verstappen was approaching his maiden title bid, particularly amid the intensity of the fight with Hamilton.

"It's been so tight between the two drivers to-ing and fro-ing, pretty much from that first race in Bahrain, and I think that it's been an intense battle between the two of them," Horner said.

"The way that Max has handled that has been totally commendable. It's his first time in this situation in Formula 1, but I think he's just sticking to his principles, the way he races, the way he drives.

"He's got the five or six seasons behind him now of experience which he's using to great effect."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton handed reprimand for Mexico FP1 track limits breach
Previous article

Hamilton handed reprimand for Mexico FP1 track limits breach
Next article

AlphaTauri explains how Albon assists Tsunoda on F1 weekends

AlphaTauri explains how Albon assists Tsunoda on F1 weekends
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1 Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil Mexican GP
Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.