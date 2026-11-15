Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Christian Horner explains why Max Verstappen’s “abnormal” driving style destroys his team-mates
Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner explains how Max Verstappen's "abnormal" driving style makes the car undrivable for team-mates
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 15, 2026, 7:00 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
The narrative surrounding Red Bull Racing over the last half-decade has consistently featured a rotating cast of drivers struggling - and often failing - to survive alongside Max Verstappen.
Former team principal Christian Horner recently provided a technical explanation for the phenomenon.
Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Horner revealed that the infamous "curse" of the second Red Bull seat is actually rooted in the engineering department's attempt to satisfy Verstappen's unique physical inputs.
"Max is tremendously demanding for what he wants, and he has a skill that is abnormal," Horner explained when reflecting on his time leading the squad.
Building an 'unbalanced' machine
In Formula 1, a car set-up is typically a compromise between understeer and oversteer. Most drivers prefer a relatively predictable balance, allowing them to build confidence through the corners and apply the throttle on exit without making constant, sudden corrections.
Verstappen, however, operates on the extreme end of the set-up spectrum. He possesses an exceptional ability to artificially balance a loose, sliding rear end, allowing him to demand hyper-responsive steering that rotates the car aggressively upon entry.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, with Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
"He demands more and more front end from the car, and he can just cope with whatever the rear does in pursuit of that goal," Horner noted.
Because Verstappen's ceiling of performance is so incredibly high when he is given this extreme set-up, the entire Red Bull technical development path naturally follows his feedback to extract maximum lap time from the chassis.
"Inevitably, your engineering department, your tools, your development focus goes down the route of creating that characteristic in a car, which others found difficult to handle," Horner admitted.
While Verstappen has used this hyper-responsive front end to secure multiple world championships, his team-mates, who rely on a more traditional, predictable car balance, have routinely found themselves wrestling a machine they cannot trust.
As Horner explained, drivers stepping into the second Red Bull is not just fighting Verstappen; they are fighting a car engineered against their natural driving preferences.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Retaining Liam Lawson isn't enough – Red Bull must stop treating him like a failure
Next article Lewis Hamilton criticises ex-F1 drivers for "talking smack" about young stars
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rahaan Mazumder
Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Toto Wolff explains the emotional Mercedes factory email leaked online
Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout
Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium
More from
Max Verstappen
What is left to fight for in F1 2026?
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
6 h
What is left to fight for in F1 2026?
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?
Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Lando Norris prevailed in a swift errors tour of Interlagos
More from
Red Bull Racing
Retaining Liam Lawson isn't enough – Red Bull must stop treating him like a failure
Formula 1
Formula 1 21 h
Retaining Liam Lawson isn't enough – Red Bull must stop treating him like a failure
The surprising convergence behind F1's increasingly competitive 2026 season
Formula 1
The surprising convergence behind F1's increasingly competitive 2026 season
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Latest news
Formula E Gen4: Double the downforce and greater freedom with electronic controls
Formula E
FE Formula E 21 min
Formula E Gen4: Double the downforce and greater freedom with electronic controls
Andretti Global unveils new 2027 look for Will Power with zone® Premium Nicotine Pouches partnership
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar 29 min
Andretti Global unveils new 2027 look for Will Power with zone® Premium Nicotine Pouches partnership
What has Cadillac got to lose by picking Colton Herta?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
What has Cadillac got to lose by picking Colton Herta?
F1 Las Vegas GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
41 min
F1 Las Vegas GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch
Feature
Discover prime content
What has Cadillac got to lose by picking Colton Herta?
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Stuart Codling
What has Cadillac got to lose by picking Colton Herta?
With rallying back in the spotlight, it could probably teach F1 a thing or two
Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
With rallying back in the spotlight, it could probably teach F1 a thing or two
How seizing every chance – and making it happen – keeps Pierre Gasly’s fire burning
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How seizing every chance – and making it happen – keeps Pierre Gasly’s fire burning
Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Ronald Vording
Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe