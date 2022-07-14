Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Next / Why brake dust has become a bigger F1 driver problem in 2022
Formula 1 / French GP News

Horner: F1's track limits will be "bigger issue" at Paul Ricard

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is worried that Formula 1's track limits issue will only get bigger as it heads to Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix next week.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Horner: F1's track limits will be "bigger issue" at Paul Ricard

At last week's Austrian Grand Prix a total of 43 track limits infringements were recorded during the race at the Red Bull Ring, with further deleted lap times in qualifying, most notably Sergio Perez losing his Q2 lap time after qualifying had finished.

The numerous track limits violations, brought on by some of Spielberg's tarmac and Astroturf run-offs, led to world champion Max Verstappen calling it "a bit of a joke".

Verstappen said: "I don’t think we should have this, ah you went 1mm over, that’s a penalty or whatever. Then just add a wall or bring some gravel back. It doesn’t look good for the sport as well.”

The Dutchman's team boss Horner fears the matter will only get worse at the French Grand Prix.

The circuit at Le Castellet is not the most popular venue on the calendar due to its notoriously generous tarmac run-offs installed all around the circuit, a design trait linked to its pedigree as one of Europe's safest circuits popular for testing.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 at the Austrian GP

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 at the Austrian GP

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

According to Horner, Paul Ricard will be even more inviting than the Red Bull Ring for going off-track because it offers more opportunities to gain lap time, which means the stewards could be in for another busy weekend.

"I think the problem is the nature of the circuit invites the drivers to use the track limits," Horner said. "And of course, there were many, many drivers that were infringing that over the weekend.

"I think my concern isn't so much here, I think Ricard will be a bigger issue in that there is a genuine time gain to be had. And obviously, you've got acres of tarmac there, so it's just inviting you to run offline."

Haas' Mick Schumacher echoed Horner's concerns ahead of F1's return to the south of France.

"It’s something to be discussed, something to see if we can improve it for the next event because I think in Paul Ricard especially it will be a big concern," Schumacher noted.

“It does look a bit silly if for going a centimetre of track you get a penalty of five seconds, and most of the time when you go off you don’t gain any lap time, which is worse."

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset
Previous article

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset
Next article

Why brake dust has become a bigger F1 driver problem in 2022

Why brake dust has become a bigger F1 driver problem in 2022
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Formula 1

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare Austrian GP
Formula 1

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

AlphaTauri hopes large French F1 updates fix weaknesses
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri hopes large French F1 updates fix weaknesses

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team admits it's "out of phase" with its midfield rivals, but hopes an update package for the French Grand Prix will "address the weaknesses" its car has.

Ferrari: DRS push has wiped out Red Bull’s top speed F1 advantage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: DRS push has wiped out Red Bull’s top speed F1 advantage

Ferrari has faith it has wiped away Red Bull’s DRS advantage to make the top speed differences between their Formula 1 cars ‘negligible’.

Ricciardo: Cheering of F1 accidents not acceptable
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Cheering of F1 accidents not acceptable

Daniel Ricciardo says Formula 1 fans cheering accidents is not acceptable – and that people sometimes forget that drivers are human beings too.

Why brake dust has become a bigger F1 driver problem in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why brake dust has become a bigger F1 driver problem in 2022

The FIA plans talks with teams over the next few weeks to evaluate whether or not action needs to be taken on addressing Formula 1 driver concerns about brake dust.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.