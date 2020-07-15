Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

shares
comments
Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
By:
Jul 15, 2020, 10:45 AM

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner admits the Budapest lockdown is going to be ‘tough’ for Formula 1 personnel to handle.

However, Horner has joined several of his rivals in making clear that a difficult time for staff is a price worth paying for ensuring that F1 can go racing again.

Hungarian authorities announced last weekend that they were imposing severe restrictions on all UK and non-EU race attendees as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Individuals have been told that they can only be at the track or in their hotel rooms, and anyone caught outside could face a 15,000 Euro fine or imprisonment.

Read Also:

After a punishing two weeks of isolation in Austria, Horner accepts that it will be not be easy to face even tighter restrictions.

“It’s tough for them,” said Horner on the mental challenges that staff will face. “But we’ve just spent three months shut up at home – and it was one of the conditions that we knew would potentially be applicable to returning to racing.

“Given the choice of those being the conditions or not racing, I think we’d all sign up for those conditions.

“It’s not ideal but it’s unprecedented times and it’s only a week in our lifetime. The situation globally seems to be hopefully improving with more races being announced. And Hungary is a racetrack we enjoy and hopefully can perform well at.”

Haas boss Gunther Steiner accepted that the restrictions were not ideal, but felt that them only being in place for one week would not be too much of a challenge.

“I know it's not what you want to hear, that you cannot go out,” he said. “But it is one race and I think we should be happy that we can go racing there. We should respect their rules, and what they tell us to do. So I do not see a problem with it, you know.”

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl also said that the problem of people being locked inside was much less for F1 than the crisis the sport faced in recent months when the lockdown threatened the future of a number of teams.

“I think the lockdown in the hotel is not the biggest issue,” he said. “We all understand that we need to follow the restriction, and we also understand that it's very very important that we do these races.

“After the crisis we were in, especially the crisis we were in at McLaren, I think together with this positive momentum we have at the moment in the team, I'm quite confident we can get through this as a team in quite good shape.”

Next article
Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams

Previous article

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams

Next article

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form

Trending Today

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
53m

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams

Rea leads Redding in Barcelona World Superbike test
World Superbike / World Superbike

Rea leads Redding in Barcelona World Superbike test

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced

Hulkenberg to make racing return in ADAC GT Masters
GT / GT
3h

Hulkenberg to make racing return in ADAC GT Masters

Latest news

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
13m

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
53m

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams

Red Bull praises "monumental" reliability turnaround
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Red Bull praises "monumental" reliability turnaround

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez

1h
2
Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

3
Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

53m
4
Formula 1

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams

2h
5
World Superbike

Rea leads Redding in Barcelona World Superbike test

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Latest news

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form
Formula 1

The honest but damning verdict on Ferrari's 2020 F1 form

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams
Formula 1

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams

Red Bull praises "monumental" reliability turnaround
Formula 1

Red Bull praises "monumental" reliability turnaround

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger
Formula 1

Racing Point warns rivals its car can be even stronger

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.