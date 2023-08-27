Subscribe
Previous / Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits Next / Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag
Formula 1 News

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner has formally confirmed Sergio Perez "will be our driver in 2024" amid recent speculation over the Mexican's future.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Perez's future has been the subject of endless speculation due to the large performance gap between him and team-mate Max Verstappen this year, with the Dutchman romping to his ninth consecutive victory at Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix.

Recent comments by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko further added fuel to the fire, the Austrian suggesting in several German-language interviews Perez was not 100% certain to take up his seat in 2024 despite a running contract.

Daniel Ricciardo's return with AlphaTauri is widely seen as an audition for Perez' Red Bull seat, albeit more for 2025 rather than next year.

Speaking after the Zandvoort race, Horner has formally confirmed in no uncertain terms that Perez will retain his seat in 2024, despite Marko's comments.

"Checo's situation for next year is clear," Horner stated. "He's a Red Bull Racing driver. We have an agreement with him.

"Irrelevant of agreements, we're pleased with the job that he's doing. You saw his drive today, he was unlucky with the pit lane speed limiter [which cost Perez a five-second penalty that dropped him off the podium to fourth].

"He's second in the world championship, he's the only driver rather than Max to have won grands prix this year.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"It's easy to beat up on him when the barometer is so high on the other side, but he will be our driver in 2024."

Horner pointed out Verstappen was not just dominating his team-mate, but also the rest of the grid as he scythed up the order during the early, wet laps of the Dutch Grand Prix after coming in a lap too late for intermediates and ceding the lead to Perez.

"Max is in a period of his career where he's just simply untouchable and I don't think there's any driver on the grid that would be able to achieve what he's been doing in that car," he added.

"Being his team-mate is probably in some respects the most unenviable job to have because the barometer is so high.

Read Also:

"You've got to look at the performance on the timesheet and the results sheet. If Max hadn't been there, Checo would have won another four or five races.

"So, he's doing his job. He's second in the world championship. You saw his performance today. He was unlucky to get the speeding fine. And hopefully he can add to his wins before the end of the year."

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before F1 Dutch GP red flag

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1

Formula 1

Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1 Perez: Szafnauer should have been given more time at Alpine F1

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance

Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance Verstappen: Baku set-up breakthrough led to current F1 dominance

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid Verstappen reveals Vettel vote of confidence in F1 win record bid

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Latest news

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton Penske swaps crew chiefs for drivers Cindric and Burton

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only the sixth-fastest F1 team in Dutch GP

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup

Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs Truex's stellar 2023 turnaround continues in NASCAR playoffs

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe