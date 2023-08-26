Horner: Lawson "in at the deep end" in F1 Dutch GP debut
Red Bull boss Christian Horner admits that Liam Lawson will be “in at the deep end” when he makes his Formula 1 debut at Zandvoort on Saturday.
The New Zealander has been drafted into AlphaTauri after Daniel Ricciardo broke a bone in his hand when he went off in FP2 avoiding the crashed car of Oscar Piastri.
Ricciardo went to a local hospital and word soon came back to the Red Bull camp that he wouldn't be able to drive for the rest of the weekend.
Current Super Formula frontrunner Lawson knows Zandvoort well having contested the F2 event last year, and he is also familiar with the AlphaTauri team and its engineers.
He did the Abu Dhabi rookie test at the end of 2021 with the Faenza outfit and undertook two FP1 sessions in 2022, in Belgium and Mexico.
He then gained further F1 track mileage with Red Bull in FP1 in Abu Dhabi, prior to doing the rookie test at the same venue with the senior team.
Horner admits that the 21-year-old faces a tough challenge given the limited running he will have this weekend, but is confident that he will cope.
"That's why he's here," he said when asked by Sky F1 about Lawson's mindset ahead of his debut. "He's the reserve driver for both teams, for exactly a scenario like this.
"So it's in at the deep end, one practice session, in a car I don't think he's driven before, and then qualifying - at one of the toughest tracks.
"That's F1, you get your chances, one person's misfortune is another's fortune. But I'm sure he'll be fine."
Marshals repair the barriers and deal with the damaged car of Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Horner confirmed that there was no possibility of Ricciardo returning to the cockpit this weekend.
"Oh no, he's broken a bone in his hand," he said. "A great shame for him, because the session was going well for him, and just unlucky. Oscar, by the time he saw him, it was very late.
"And the whip back from the steering wheel is what's done the damage. A shame for him, but good to see that he's okay. And he's still in good spirits."
Ricciardo is expected to be treated by Doctor Xavier Mir, who is well known for working with MotoGP riders, and also played a key role in Lance Stroll's quick recovery from a cycling accident earlier this year.
"I think you've just got to take it one day at a time," Horner noted. "He's got a good medical team that he'll be working with. These guys recover incredibly quickly.
"We saw Lance earlier in the year with I think what was a multiple break [rather] than what Daniel has. He's a tough Aussie. I'm sure he'll be eager to get back in the car as quickly as he can."
Related video
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
How McLaren F1 aims for efficiency step with Dutch GP rear wing
Latest news
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.