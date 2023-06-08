Subscribe
Previous / Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Next / Red Bull says "ignorant copy" of floor design is no help to F1 rivals
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Horner: Perez can relax now F1 title pressure is off

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner believes that Sergio Perez will benefit from reduced pressure after losing ground to team-mate Max Verstappen in the world championship battle.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, is interviewed on the podium

Perez won two of the four opening races of the 2023 season and, after his victory in the Azerbaijan GP, he was just six points behind Verstappen and touted as a potential title challenger.

The gap was extended when the Dutchman led a Red Bull one-two in Miami. Perez then had a disastrous weekend in Monaco, crashing in Q1 and finishing well out of the points after a fraught race.

Perez again had a scrappy qualifying in Spain that saw him start only 11th. He was able to recover to fourth place in the race.

Verstappen won both the Monaco and Spanish events, further extending his lead, with the gap between the Red Bull drivers now standing at 53 points.

Horner says that with a title challenge currently looking less realistic a solid race in Barcelona will help Perez to relax.

"I think for him that'll give him a lot of confidence coming out of this," he said. "He has had a difficult Monaco, difficult Saturday here, a stronger Sunday.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, talk in Parc Ferme

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, talk in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"And I think that looking at the gap now between the two drivers, which is pretty significant, in many respects that will take pressure off his shoulders, and I think that'll allow him just to now relax, not put pressure on himself and just re-find the form that he had in those early races."

He added: "I think that we know what Checo is capable of. We've seen in races like Azerbaijan and Saudi already this year, what he's capable of doing. And I'm sure he'll re-find that form in the near future."

Read Also:

The team's simulations had predicted that Perez could climb from 11th to fifth in Spain, and thus he exceeded expectations.

"The sim said on a clean race P5," said Horner. "He did one better than that in P4. We felt maybe the Ferrari would have better race pace than it had.

"He was getting within a couple of seconds of the podium as well at the end there, and hunting down George [Russell].  It was a very good recovery, particularly the second half of the race, for Checo."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Red Bull says "ignorant copy" of floor design is no help to F1 rivals
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved

Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved

Vowles admits Williams F1 car floor is "lacking detail"

Vowles admits Williams F1 car floor is "lacking detail"

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Vowles admits Williams F1 car floor is "lacking detail" Vowles admits Williams F1 car floor is "lacking detail"

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run

Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run Horner: Q2 off left Perez "unsettled" ahead of final F1 qualifying run

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull says "ignorant copy" of floor design is no help to F1 rivals

Red Bull says "ignorant copy" of floor design is no help to F1 rivals

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Red Bull says "ignorant copy" of floor design is no help to F1 rivals Red Bull says "ignorant copy" of floor design is no help to F1 rivals

How Red Bull has taken inspiration from slower F1 rivals to go even faster

How Red Bull has taken inspiration from slower F1 rivals to go even faster

Formula 1
Spanish GP

How Red Bull has taken inspiration from slower F1 rivals to go even faster How Red Bull has taken inspiration from slower F1 rivals to go even faster

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Latest news

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

LM24 Le Mans
Road to Le Mans

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1 Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026

Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026

LM24 Le Mans

Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026 Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026

Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond

Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe