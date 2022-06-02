Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Horner: Red Bull happy for either Verstappen or Perez to win F1 title

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says that Sergio Perez is free to fight his teammate Max Verstappen for this year's Formula 1 world championship.

Adam Cooper
By:
Horner: Red Bull happy for either Verstappen or Perez to win F1 title

After the Monaco GP, the Mexican lies only 15 points behind leader Verstappen, and six behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

In his first year with the team in 2021, he slipped into a supporting role for Verstappen's title challenge.

However, this season Perez has shown much stronger form, outqualifying the Dutchman in Saudi Arabia – where he took pole – and again in Monaco. He also qualified less than a tenth behind Verstappen in both Australia and Miami.

The Spanish GP team orders controversy highlighted some tension in the camp over Perez's position, but it was soon followed by the Monaco victory and subsequent confirmation of a two-year contract extension.

Horner insisted the team doesn't care about which of its drivers scoops the title.

"It doesn't matter to us which of the two is world champion," he said. "Of course, the constructors' is enormously important.

"But whether it's Max or Checo, they're both Red Bull drivers, and they've both got the same chance. Of course, it's a long, long season, and it will have its ebbs and flows. But it's great to have both drivers right at the sharp end.

"Checo is in the form of his career, he's doing a great job. And it's not a one-off. I mean, we saw his pole position in Jeddah. And he's really hitting a rich vein of form. So that's fantastic for us. But we need both drivers working the way they are together.

"Because Ferrari had the quicker car, certainly in qualifying, whether it was in the races is unknown, but they are massive opponents, and we've got to work collectively to make sure that we get both drivers ahead of them."

Asked by Motorsport.com if Perez had a point to prove heading into Monaco, Horner said: "He's always enjoyed this track. I remember when he drove for me [in GP2] here, he's always been very strong around this circuit, and particularly the next one in Azerbaijan.

"We discussed obviously immediately following the race in Barcelona, and there was absolutely zero issue.

"He understood very clearly what the picture was, I think he's just in a great space at the moment, his confidence is high, he's driving very well. And the time difference between him and Max is, is much, much closer."

Podium: Race winner Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Podium: Race winner Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Perez himself said he had no doubts about having the opportunity to fight for wins and the title.

"It's fairly clear," he said. "They didn't need to say it, but it's clear, I think on my side of the garage it's clear and inside the team. Otherwise I wouldn't be here. So it's fairly clear."

Verstappen insisted that his friendly relationship with Perez would not be impacted even if they become embroiled in a title battle.

"Why would that change?," said Verstappen. "We work really well as a team.

Read Also:

"We always try to optimise the car and work for the team, and we can accept when somebody does a good job or does a better job and I think that's very important, because that's how you are respectful to each other.

"And yeah, may the best man win at the end, right?

"We always, of course, trying to do the best we can on the track but we also respect each other a lot and try to score the most possible points every single weekend for the team."

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1's greatest teams

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
7m
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1's true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

OPINION: After taking an early lead in the 2022 Formula 1 title race, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have together made a series of high-profile mistakes to give Red Bull an advantage after the opening seven races. Here's why Ferrari cannot afford to make any more errors this season...

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2022
How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

OPINION: One week on from getting a ruthless Red Bull team orders call at Barcelona, Sergio Perez delivered the team’s sixth Monaco Grand Prix victory and earned a two-year contract extension. This success backs up discernible improvements the team has noticed in driver who is now his country’s most successful Formula 1 racer.

Formula 1
May 31, 2022
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Accuracy is more important than ever on a street circuit, and on Monte Carlo's sodden streets, several drivers stepped up to produce superb performances in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. But on a track where overtaking is famously difficult, many were already resigned to a difficult afternoon by their qualifying performances

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP

The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP

After retiring from the lead in Spain with the failure of his turbo and MGU-H, Charles Leclerc looked set to bounce back in style in Monaco. He'd done the hard work in qualifying by securing the all-important pole position and led the wet early phases, but his Ferrari team made critical mistakes in tyre strategy that handed the race to Red Bull and Sergio Perez

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
