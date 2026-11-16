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Christian Horner reveals how Max Verstappen’s management reshaped 2022 Red Bull development

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner reveals Max Verstappen's management demanded the team shift its 2022 car development away from Sergio Perez

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 12:44 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images





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The narrative surrounding Sergio Perez's tenure at Red Bull Racing often centres on his inability to consistently extract the same raw pace as his team-mate Max Verstappen. But former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner recently pulled back the curtain on a behind-the-scenes engineering battle that altered the trajectory of Perez's 2022 season.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast about his two-decade stint at the helm of the Milton Keynes squad, Horner revealed that the initial 2022 chassis, the RB18, was not inherently built to Verstappen's extreme preferences. Instead, the early ground-effect car was developed in the simulator by then-reserve driver Alex Albon throughout 2021, resulting in a more balanced, predictable machine.

"Alex Albon did a hell of a job in the background developing the '22 car... it was very much around his style of driving, which [is a] much more classic way of driving that was probably more akin to a Sergio or a Daniel [Ricciardo]," Horner explained.

The Baku ultimatum

Because the initial 2022 car possessed a predictable front end and lacked the extreme, snappy rotation that Verstappen prefers, Perez thrived right out of the gate.

"When we started the '22 season, if you remember that Max hated the car, it had too much understeer in the car, and Sergio with that predictability... suddenly they were winning a race apiece," Horner noted, referencing their close fight at the start of the year.

But the internal parity was short-lived. Recognising that the (then) reigning world champion was struggling to maximise a car geared toward a traditional driving style, Verstappen's management team stepped in to force a major technical pivot.

Horner confirmed that a direct confrontation occurred during the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I remember sitting down with Max's management around Azerbaijan that year and them saying, 'Look, you've developed this car around Checo; you need to be following what Max needs,'" Horner revealed.

Faced with an ultimatum from the camp of its franchise driver, Red Bull's engineering department made the decision to shift its development path. Horner admitted that the team prioritised the demands of its "prime asset" because Verstappen ultimately possessed the higher performance ceiling.

"Max is the prime asset, he's the driver you're most likely going to win with... of course any engineering team will gravitate just naturally towards their fastest driver," Horner admitted.

As Red Bull developed the RB18 to strip away the understeer and introduce a sharper, more responsive front end, Verstappen's pace exploded. Conversely, the development path stripped away the predictability that Perez was used to, leading to a massive performance delta between the two drivers.

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