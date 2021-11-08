Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British youngster Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy Next / Bottas aiming for Abu Dhabi F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Horner: Social media 'exploited' Tsunoda criticisms

By:

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has toned down his criticisms of Yuki Tsunoda, and blamed social media for causing a storm by 'exploiting' his comments.

Horner: Social media 'exploited' Tsunoda criticisms

Tsunoda found himself in the firing line after qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix when he was accused of having wrecked the Q3 hopes of Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen when he ran off the track.

Both Perez and Verstappen were unhappy with the Japanese driver, while Horner himself caused a stir when he said that his drivers had been "Tsunoda'd".

The nature of the attacks on Tsunoda prompted a backlash on social media, with some fans unhappy with the AlphaTauri driver while others felt that Red Bull had overstepped the mark in lambasting a member of its own junior programme.

Horner thinks that too much was made of what he said though, and believes that it is well within his rights to be able to offer his opinion on other drivers.

"I think if you look into the context of what is said, and with these things, unfortunately social media has a habit of picking on certain lines and then exploiting them," said Horner.

"I think it would be a pretty boring world if you are unable to comment on the performance of a driver."

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

While Horner had been unhappy with Tsunoda immediately after qualifying, he says that further analysis of the incident has slightly changed his stance on what happened.

He feels that Tsunoda could have avoided interfering with Perez and Verstappen if he had been given better information from the AlphaTauri pitwall about the approach of other cars.

"I think having had a chance to consider, I think in fairness to Yuki perhaps he could have been helped a bit more, with more information," explained Horner.

"The outcome was unfortunate, particularly as he was only there to give a tow for his teammate. But it is what it is. In the end, it worked out okay, because starting on the second row worked out fine for us."

Read Also:

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost was not impressed by the criticisms that Red Bull made of his driver, and reckoned that the focus should have been more on why Perez had run off the track after Tsunoda.

"I absolutely don't understand why Perez went also off the track there," said Tost. "Yuki went to the side as all the drivers do in qualifying to make a place for the cars that are coming behind, which are on a qualifying lap.

"He was not on a qualifying lap. It is as easy as that. Therefore, I don't understand anything about this."

shares
comments

Related video

British youngster Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy
Previous article

British youngster Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy
Next article

Bottas aiming for Abu Dhabi F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

Bottas aiming for Abu Dhabi F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles
Formula 1

What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
Video Inside
General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime
Formula 1

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Yuki Tsunoda More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Why Tsunoda wasn’t at fault in Mexico F1 qualifying controversy Mexican GP
Formula 1

Why Tsunoda wasn’t at fault in Mexico F1 qualifying controversy

AlphaTauri explains how Albon assists Tsunoda on F1 weekends Mexican GP
Formula 1

AlphaTauri explains how Albon assists Tsunoda on F1 weekends

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime
Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
2 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.