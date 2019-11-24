Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Team always the loser" in Vettel/Leclerc-type clash - Horner

shares
comments
"Team always the loser" in Vettel/Leclerc-type clash - Horner
By:
Nov 24, 2019, 2:47 PM

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says the biggest loser whenever two drivers collide is always the team.

As Ferrari ponders its next step following the controversial coming together between Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Horner says the biggest impact is never felt by the men in the cockpit.

Having had first hand experience of such a situation, following a clash between Vettel and Mark Webber at the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix, Horner says that such internal squabbles are never easy to sort and their consequence spread far.

“It depends on the scenario and each team has a different approach, and different people have different approaches, so it's difficult for me to judge Ferrari's situation,” said Horner when asked for his thoughts on the Vettel/Leclerc situation.

“But the loser is always the team in that situation. Obviously it is a tricky one.”

Horner said that one of the main challenges in sorting out such a situation is that what is good for the team is not necessarily what is best for the individual drivers.

“I'm glad it's not my drivers,” he said. “It's always a difficult situation.

“Race drivers are fiercely competitive animals, and there is often a conflict between what is right for the team and what is right for the individual.”

From the editor, also read:

But while few would envy the difficulty that Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has in sorting out how to deal with the situation between his drivers, McLaren boss Andreas Seidl says things need to be put into context.

And he says he would rather have the headache of dealing with trouble when fighting for wins and podiums than having a calm time and no success.

“It is obviously a challenge to handle two drivers who are at the same level,” he said. “And when it's about fighting for podiums and wins, it's getting even harder.

“At the same time, I'm looking forward to having these luxury problems at some point in the future. Of having two drivers that fight for podiums or wins, and then having the challenge to deal with this as a team.”

Next article
Hamilton can learn from "gloves off" Brazilian GP

Previous article

Hamilton can learn from "gloves off" Brazilian GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
4 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sun 24 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
FP2
Sun 24 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
FP3
Sun 24 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
QU
Sun 24 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
Race
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 1 Dec
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Team always the loser" in Vettel/Leclerc-type clash - Horner

35m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton can learn from "gloves off" Brazilian GP

3
MotoGP

Abraham announces MotoGP exit as Zarco's 2020 deal looms

1h
4
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

5
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

"Team always the loser" in Vettel/Leclerc-type clash - Horner
F1

"Team always the loser" in Vettel/Leclerc-type clash - Horner

Hamilton can learn from "gloves off" Brazilian GP
F1

Hamilton can learn from "gloves off" Brazilian GP

Allison glad "painful" part of F1 2021 work now over
F1

Allison glad "painful" part of F1 2021 work now over

Ticktum may "forget motorsport" if he can't get to F1
F1

Ticktum may "forget motorsport" if he can't get to F1

Red Bull: "Important" recent form can help keep Honda in F1
F1

Red Bull: "Important" recent form can help keep Honda in F1

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.