Previous / Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying" Next / Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen letting Hamilton past was "the right thing"

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner says Max Verstappen "did the right thing" by following race control and letting Lewis Hamilton through in the final stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Horner: Verstappen letting Hamilton past was "the right thing"

With four laps to go in F1 2021's season opener, Verstappen went off track in Turn 4 in an attempt to snatch the victory away from leader Lewis Hamilton, forcing him to hand the position back to Mercedes' world champion.

Verstappen questioned Red Bull's call to give the position back, claiming he would have preferred to risk a potential five-second penalty and try to gap Hamilton on the final three laps. 

Instead, Verstappen was unable to launch another attack and had to settle for second place, less than a second behind Hamilton.

Horner said Verstappen "did the right thing" to follow race control's instructions as there was no way of knowing if the Dutchman would have been able to pull out a large enough gap in just three laps.

"I think it's very difficult," Horner commented on the call. "We had an instruction from the race director to give the place back immediately. Max was very sporting and did that.

"It was frustrating and Lewis had just enough to retain his position to the end of the race but look, there's no guarantee we could have gotten the five seconds if that had been the penalty. So he did the right thing."

Read Also:

Horner rued the fact that Red Bull couldn't convert a convincing pole position into a win but believed Verstappen's pass vindicated the team's choice to cede track position and try to overtake Hamilton on the track.

"I think that Mercedes had very strong pace at the beginning of the race," Horner explained. "Their degradation looked impressive, so Max could never get more than two seconds clear of Lewis.

"Going into the race we very much fixed our strategy on a two stop. They obviously went early again on their last stop. We stayed out ten laps longer so we had a better tyre for the final stint, but unfortunately Lewis had just enough to be able to hold on.

"Obviously, we managed to get the pass done at one stage and got wide at Turn 4. Max was very sporting, he gave it back immediately.

"It's tough to lose a close race like that, but we have to take a lot of positives out the weekend."

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"

Previous article

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"

Next article

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , Max Verstappen
Author Filip Cleeren

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 27, 2021

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

