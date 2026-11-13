Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
"It's horribly painful" - Williams drops 2026 car upgrades to benefit 2027
Williams Formula 1 chief James Vowles has to make brutal, counterintuitive decisions to set the team up for 2027
Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 13, 2026, 12:15 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Alexander Albon, Williams
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Williams F1 team boss James Vowles says it was "horribly painful" for the squad to forego 2026 aero upgrades and save the resources for 2027 instead.
Williams has been forced into playing the long game for some time now, but was hoping its progress behind the scenes in 2025 would carry over into the new regulations. Instead, Williams faced a huge wake-up call as the huge workload required to build an all-new car clogged the Grove factory's systems, arriving with a car that was late, overweight and as a result aerodynamically underdeveloped.
Williams poured a lot of resources in getting its chassis to the weight limit, introducing a new example in Azerbaijan that will be carried over next year. But with the squad only managing 12 points thus far, Vowles has had to make the tough decision to ringfence some of the team's remaining cost cap resources into optimising the 2027 car project.
That has meant deciding against producing new parts off of some of the aerodynamic gains the team was seeing in the windtunnel. "We've purposely not spent money, we had more aero locked away in the wind tunnel that we have not brought to the track, really saving the cost cap dollars for next year," Vowles told Sky at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
"It's horribly painful. I can't tell you how painful it was to sit in the meeting and make those decisions, because it's just not the way you think. You want every millisecond on track."
Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan
The team is also marginal on spare parts for the same reason, "pushing everything to the limit of mileage" as the last thing it wants to do is spend money on developing soon-to-be obsolete car parts.
More recently, Williams has also been treating some Friday practice sessions as glorified test runs, gathering data to inform its 2027 development at the expense of optimising performance on the weekend itself, which is a relatively common strategy for teams who have already switched focus to the following year.
"The work we've been doing in Austin [and] Mexico was preparation work for 2027 as well," Vowles explained. "Understanding the package, the aero development mechanisms we've gone through, it helps us get ahead of the curve.
"We're aware that with this car at the moment, points are only going to be there if fortune falls our way, and the reality behind it is we're better off investing in the future."
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article The Kimi Antonelli you don't know: Inside the Mercedes garage with F1's new world champion
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Filip Cleeren
The impressive stats underpinning Liam Lawson's career-saving F1 season
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
23 h
The impressive stats underpinning Liam Lawson's career-saving F1 season
Liam Lawson retained by Racing Bulls for 2027 alongside Arvid Lindblad
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Liam Lawson retained by Racing Bulls for 2027 alongside Arvid Lindblad
How Brazil showcased everything that's good about F1 - plus some that isn't
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
How Brazil showcased everything that's good about F1 - plus some that isn't
More from
Williams
What the Brazilian GP revealed about F1's ability to cope with rain
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
What the Brazilian GP revealed about F1's ability to cope with rain
Franco Colapinto, George Russell to sit out FP1 at F1 Mexico GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Franco Colapinto, George Russell to sit out FP1 at F1 Mexico GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday
Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday
Latest news
"It's horribly painful" - Williams drops 2026 car upgrades to benefit 2027
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
5 min
"It's horribly painful" - Williams drops 2026 car upgrades to benefit 2027
The lowdown on this year’s FIA F3 title protagonists
FIA F3
The lowdown on this year’s FIA F3 title protagonists
Iker Lecuona felt significant differences between Ducati's GP25 and GP26
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
1 h
Iker Lecuona felt significant differences between Ducati's GP25 and GP26
The Kimi Antonelli you don't know: Inside the Mercedes garage with F1's new world champion
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
2 h
The Kimi Antonelli you don't know: Inside the Mercedes garage with F1's new world champion
Feature
Discover prime content
Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Ronald Vording
Tough love and F1 titles – A key life lesson behind Wolff's Mercedes success
How Brazil showcased everything that's good about F1 - plus some that isn't
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Brazil showcased everything that's good about F1 - plus some that isn't
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1970s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1970s
Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Rafael Camara should take heart from a tough F1 debut in Brazil
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe