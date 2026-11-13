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"It's horribly painful" - Williams drops 2026 car upgrades to benefit 2027

Williams Formula 1 chief James Vowles has to make brutal, counterintuitive decisions to set the team up for 2027

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 13, 2026, 12:15 PM

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Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Williams F1 team boss James Vowles says it was "horribly painful" for the squad to forego 2026 aero upgrades and save the resources for 2027 instead.

Williams has been forced into playing the long game for some time now, but was hoping its progress behind the scenes in 2025 would carry over into the new regulations. Instead, Williams faced a huge wake-up call as the huge workload required to build an all-new car clogged the Grove factory's systems, arriving with a car that was late, overweight and as a result aerodynamically underdeveloped.

Williams poured a lot of resources in getting its chassis to the weight limit, introducing a new example in Azerbaijan that will be carried over next year. But with the squad only managing 12 points thus far, Vowles has had to make the tough decision to ringfence some of the team's remaining cost cap resources into optimising the 2027 car project.

That has meant deciding against producing new parts off of some of the aerodynamic gains the team was seeing in the windtunnel. "We've purposely not spent money, we had more aero locked away in the wind tunnel that we have not brought to the track, really saving the cost cap dollars for next year," Vowles told Sky at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

"It's horribly painful. I can't tell you how painful it was to sit in the meeting and make those decisions, because it's just not the way you think. You want every millisecond on track."

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

The team is also marginal on spare parts for the same reason, "pushing everything to the limit of mileage" as the last thing it wants to do is spend money on developing soon-to-be obsolete car parts.

More recently, Williams has also been treating some Friday practice sessions as glorified test runs, gathering data to inform its 2027 development at the expense of optimising performance on the weekend itself, which is a relatively common strategy for teams who have already switched focus to the following year.

"The work we've been doing in Austin [and] Mexico was preparation work for 2027 as well," Vowles explained. "Understanding the package, the aero development mechanisms we've gone through, it helps us get ahead of the curve.

"We're aware that with this car at the moment, points are only going to be there if fortune falls our way, and the reality behind it is we're better off investing in the future."

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