Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car Next / Alonso's "high level" performances show I need to do better, says Stroll
Formula 1 News

How an 18-year-old incident triggered Norris’ ‘unsportsmanlike’ F1 penalty

McLaren driver Lando Norris' unsportsmanlike behaviour penalty in Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix is the result of a precedent set 18 years ago, Motorsport.com has learned.

Filip Cleeren
By:

Norris was penalised in Montreal for slowing down too much behind the safety car from the hairpin to the pitlane, thereby purposefully opening up a gap to team-mate Oscar Piastri so McLaren could perform a double pitstop without Norris risking losing a position to Charles Leclerc.

Norris was slapped with a five-second penalty which perplexed him at the time, and two weeks on the Briton says he is still none the wiser on why the stewards penalised him.

"We're still discussing it with the FIA, because they've set a new precedent with what you're allowed to do or not allowed to do," Norris said on Thursday.

"There's clear examples of people who did it, or did what they think I did, purposefully, and no penalties were given.

"Now they've basically said: 'You have to be on your delta the whole time.' So they're forcing you to go quickly under safety car, which doesn't make sense to me."

It has now emerged that the FIA has indeed gone back to a precedent, from the 2005 season, to curb the practice of drivers purposefully obstructing others ahead of a safety car pitstop, which is where Norris' penalty originated.

In the 2005 Chinese Grand Prix, Renault driver Giancarlo Fisichella backed off to leave a gap to his team-mate Fernando Alonso, who was leading the race.

In doing so he held up McLaren's Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari's Rubens Barrichello, allowing Renault plenty of time to get Alonso back out before servicing the Italian, who received a drive-through penalty for the offence.

Giancarlo Fisichella

Giancarlo Fisichella

Photo by: Gareth Bumstead

At the time the clampdown was triggered by a similar incident involving Raikkonen in Belgium, which led to the late Charlie Whiting warning drivers not to obstruct competitors in the drivers' briefing.

Since then, the highest profile case of purposefully backing opponents of ahead of a double stack occurred when Lewis Hamilton held up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix, which also netted the Briton a five-second penalty.

By now penalising Norris the FIA has sent a new, clear signal that it will not tolerate drivers backing up rivals on purpose to gain an advantage under safety car pitstops, whether it happens in the pitlane itself or on the in-lap.

It used Norris' telemetry, which showed a speed difference of 50km/h compared to Piastri on the run down to the pitlane, as evidence.

But more than the backing up itself, it was the specific intent of creating an advantage that led the stewards to invoke Article 12.2.1.l of the International Sporting Code and brandish an "unsportsmanlike behaviour" penalty as Norris was deemed to go over the limit of what was deemed fair.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car

Alonso's "high level" performances show I need to do better, says Stroll
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit Russell "needs to understand what's going on" after Austria F1 Q2 exit

Leclerc 'didn't expect to be so close to Red Bull' in Austria F1 qualifying

Leclerc 'didn't expect to be so close to Red Bull' in Austria F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc 'didn't expect to be so close to Red Bull' in Austria F1 qualifying Leclerc 'didn't expect to be so close to Red Bull' in Austria F1 qualifying

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty

McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty

Formula 1
Austrian GP

McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Patient Norris “excited” to see McLaren F1 upgrades come through

Patient Norris “excited” to see McLaren F1 upgrades come through

Formula 1

Patient Norris “excited” to see McLaren F1 upgrades come through Patient Norris “excited” to see McLaren F1 upgrades come through

Latest news

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice

Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70

Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70 Former Force India F1 boss Fernley dies aged 70

McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty

McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty McLaren lodges request for right of review over Norris Canada F1 penalty

FIA to trial wet weather F1 wheel arches in Silverstone test

FIA to trial wet weather F1 wheel arches in Silverstone test

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA to trial wet weather F1 wheel arches in Silverstone test FIA to trial wet weather F1 wheel arches in Silverstone test

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe