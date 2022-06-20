Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues Next / Traction, not top speed, kept Verstappen ahead of Sainz - Horner
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

How could Sainz have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari?

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz treated Formula 1 fans to a thrilling finish in Montreal on Sunday as their 16-lap sprint went down to the wire.

A late safety car set up a final charge to the line between Verstappen and Sainz, both of whom were left fighting alone for their teams following setbacks for their teammates.

Verstappen ultimately held on to score his sixth victory of the season, denying Sainz a maiden F1 win that he has come so close to on a number of occasions.

But was there a way that Sainz could have beaten Verstappen? Ferrari was set to run a one-stop strategy that even Verstappen himself was unsure could have been beaten, and could have opted for an alternative tyre strategy in the final pit stop.

In the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada, Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith looks at Ferrari's strategy and Sainz's race, and whether there was realistically any way for them to have beaten Verstappen and Red Bull on Sunday.

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues
Previous article

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues
Next article

Traction, not top speed, kept Verstappen ahead of Sainz - Horner

Traction, not top speed, kept Verstappen ahead of Sainz - Horner

Latest news

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: F1 race control too easy to influence after Ocon radio call

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

Horner: "Element of theatre" in Netflix-filmed F1 team boss meeting
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Element of theatre" in Netflix-filmed F1 team boss meeting

Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
3 h
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2022
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
