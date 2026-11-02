Formula 1 Mexican GP

How F1 drivers reacted to Kimi Antonelli's world title: "He's made everyone else look silly"

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and more pay tribute to the Mercedes driver after he became the youngest champion in Formula 1 history

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 12:32 AM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Kimi Antonelli's rivals have paid tribute to the Mercedes driver after he clinched the Formula 1 world championship at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Italian finished third behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to secure the title with four races to spare. At just 20 years and 68 days old, he is the youngest champion in the sport's history, and the first Italian to win the drivers' title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Here is what his fellow drivers had to say after the race.

Max Verstappen

"It's incredible of course what a season he had. And, you know, to do that also at such an age, I think it's just really, really impressive.

"It's amazing to see the whole team of course celebrating with him. His family is here as well. So I'm sure this is a very emotional day for him and I'm very proud of him."

Lewis Hamilton

"A huge congratulations to Kimi and the Mercedes team. It's great to see them all up here celebrating their success. Youngest world champion ever, it's pretty phenomenal. And I'm so grateful to be in the race to witness it."

"I'm obviously very happy for him. I consider myself young, but when I look at him he's even younger, and to see his parents underneath the podium being so emotional is a beautiful image, so I'm very, very happy for him.

"I was trying to wait for him after the chequered flag, but I guess he was going very slow to celebrate as he should, and I'll go and see him later, but it's fully deserved. I mean, he didn't put a step wrong since the beginning of the year."

"I think what he's done is he's blown everyone away. I hope everyone gives him enough credit for what he's achieved this year because he's made everyone else look silly. He's driven that well and he's been able to click with his car.

"He's worked hard to understand how to drive this car. He just exploited it better than anyone else, so he deserves every single bit of success. He's had an unbelievable year. And it's even more impressive that it's only his second season in Formula 1 and he's 20 years old.

"I'm very happy to see my number one go over to him because he deserves it, so in a way happy to see it go.

"I think the fact it's his second year, he has a very strong team-mate, but he's beaten him the whole time, the whole season. Count how many mistakes he's made this season. I don't even think you could put it on one hand, honestly.

"He's come from the back of the grid. He's won from the front. He's done everything he needs to do and he's been there every single race, and that's something that not one other driver can say that they've done this season. You know, he's smashed everyone. Smashed the guy in the same car as him, and that's difficult to do, so that's been very impressive."

"I don't know if it's necessarily been a championship battle. It's just been a championship win. Earlier on it was a bit tougher.

"He's done an incredible job. I think in his second season in F1 to accomplish what he's accomplished this year is very, very impressive. Clearly Mercedes have done a good job around him, giving him the car to deliver, supporting him, and he's done the business as well, so very impressive season."

"Can't get any better than that. World champion between the two best champions in the last era of F1, so he's extremely young. He needs to enjoy. I think it's the dream of all of us what he had this year.

"The speed, we all knew that he had it, but I think the consistency that he showed this year, race after race being on the podium and scoring the points and not making mistakes, it's been extremely impressive.

"To have that weight on your shoulders of being P1 in the championship for so long and also from start to the end is, wow. So very well done to him. Very happy for him. He's a great champion, so he needs to enjoy."

"Great, fast learner, amazing guy. I'm very happy for him. He's a great guy, amazing driver and no mistakes all year long, good car, good teamwork, solid performance.

"Sealing the championship already with four races to go just shows how he's performed this year."

"I think completely deserved and honestly he's done a really, really good year. He's known how to maximise his chance of becoming world champion in his second year in Formula 1. A lot of us would have wished to have such a competitive car in our first years in Formula 1.

"The year that he was given it to him, he maximised everything to be perfect. First half of the year dominated and then controlled the second part of the year, which is what a world champion has to do, and I think he did it really, really well."

"Very impressive. He's been very good all year. So full credit to him."

More drivers will be added as they come.

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