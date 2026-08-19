How F1 drivers spent the 2026 summer beak
Formula 1 drivers made the most of the summer break with holidays, family time, celebrations, training and plenty of time on the water
Race start
Photo by: Max Slovencik / Getty Images
Formula 1's mandatory summer shutdown has given the paddock a much-needed chance to recharge ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. With the drivers now returning to work in the lead-up to the race at Zandvoort, they have shared a glimpse of how they spent their time off.
Here is what the F1 drivers have been up to during the summer break.
Kimi Antonelli
Current championship leader Antonelli was one of many drivers who chose Sardinia as his holiday destination. The Italian driver shared photos of himself relaxing with friends, letting his hair down at parties and getting into some photography.
George Russell
Massive congratulations are in order for Russell, who proposed to his long-term partner, Carmen Montero Mundt, at a private, candlelit beach dinner. Russell shared a collection of photos, including one showing Mundt proudly wearing her engagement ring.
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton has welcomed a new member to his family with his new golden retriever puppy named Halo. The seven-time champion also spent time with his partner, Kim Kardashian, at the beach and playing paintball. He also shared photos of himself with family and farm animals, as well as surfing.
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari's Leclerc and his wife Alexandra spent time on his yacht in Sardinia. The couple were joined by Charles's family and their beloved dog, Leo. While they are yet to officially announce any news, the couple has fuelled rumours that they might be expecting their first child.
Lando Norris
Norris is yet to share photos of his break on his Instagram grid, but the McLaren driver was seen partying in Ibiza during the summer shutdown.
Oscar Piastri
Norris's team-mate Piastri shared photos of his holiday with his partner Lily Zneimer. The Australian driver also spent time off-road cycling and playing the World Rally Championship game.
Max Verstappen
Verstappen also embraced family life. The Dutchman and his partner, Kelly Piquet, shared wholesome photos with their 15-month-old daughter, Lily. The couple kicked off the holidays by celebrating the seventh birthday of Piquet's daughter, Penelope, and also joined Toto and Susie Wolff in Sardinia.
Isack Hadjar
Hadjar shared photos of his holiday with his friends and partner, Lauren Fitzsimmons. It looks as though the Red Bull driver spent most of his time on a yacht, playing Uno and training.
Pierre Gasly
Alpine driver Gasly shared photos of his trip with his family, his partner, Francisca 'Kika' Cerqueira Gomes, and their dog, Simba.
Franco Colapinto
Colapinto shared photos from his break showing him cycling, enjoying the solar eclipse, driving an Alpine A110 and trying his hand at icing pastry.
Esteban Ocon
Ocon and his partner Flavy Barla kicked off the summer break by attending the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Nico Hulkenberg
Hulkenberg shared photos from his family holiday, which showed him with his wife and children, barbecuing, watching the solar eclipse and getting out on the ocean.
Alex Albon
Albon spent time away in what looks to be the Dolomites with his fiancée Lily Muni He. The Williams driver later also confirmed a contract extension with the Grove outfit for 2027.
Carlos Sainz
Following a difficult race at the Hungaroring, Sainz took time to reset by relaxing with family and training in the Balearic Islands. He was seen on his De Antonio D60, playing golf, and racing around the ocean on jet skis.
Lance Stroll
Stroll was seen driving around Monaco in an ultra-rare Aston Martin DBR22 speedster. When he wasn't at the wheel of the £3million machinery, he was spending time with his friends and partner, Yael Shelbia.
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas visited Yellowstone National Park in the United States with his partner Tiffany Cromwell. The Finnish driver also qualified fifth in his age group for the 131km UCI Gravel World Series.
Sergio Perez
Bottas's Cadillac team-mate Perez shared snaps from his family holiday and training ahead of F1's return to Zandvoort.
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