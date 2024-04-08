All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Japanese GP

How F1 red flag helped Verstappen nail his dominant Japanese GP win

Red Bull has revealed how the early red flag helped open up the opportunity that allowed Max Verstappen to dominate Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, the rest of the field at the start

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen had gone into the race in Japan with no guarantees about his long-run form, after not finding the perfect set-up for the high degradation characteristics that are a hallmark of racing at Suzuka during practice.

Changes made to his car after a troubled long-run in FP3 had helped improve things a lot, but he and the team were still not convinced that they had got everything sorted.

The situation was made even more complicated by the temperatures ramping up on race day, which helped put an extra premium on tyre management.

But the team says a breakthrough was made in the red flag period caused by Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon’s crash when Red Bull made some set-up changes to Verstappen’s car.

These helped address the team having perhaps gone too far with its reaction to its FP3 uncertainty, before Verstappen and his engineer fine-tuned things to perfection at their first stop in the race.

Speaking about the work done in the build-up to the restart, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “I think actually the red flag helped them reset their front wings after they had probably over compensated. So that was interesting.

“Then the car just got better and better through the race. Maybe the temperature helped a little, plus the set-up changes were beneficial as well.

“The engineering team did a great job in tidying up the deficiency on Friday into an advantage on Sunday.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko explained that the weekend had been particularly challenging, with a new upgrade package needing to be understood alongside the difficulties of a truncated practice schedule.

“You have to understand that we had quite a big update package here,” he said. “We lost one session due to the rain and then we had a change in climatic conditions. [Sunday] was 14 degrees warmer in terms of track temperature.

“All of that didn’t make it easier, but we did the right changes with the front wing. And the race is different for Max anyway. In the race he just needs four wheels on the car to win.”

Asked about the significance of the set-up changes during the red flag, Marko said: “First of all, Max and his race-engineer, they are very experienced, also together with the data engineer. They know what to do and they know what Max likes.

“It was more or less the right decision. We just had to make a small adjustment after the first stint, so during the first stop.”

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics

Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics
Red Bull won’t bow to pressure Audi is putting on F1 driver market

Red Bull won’t bow to pressure Audi is putting on F1 driver market

Formula 1
Red Bull won’t bow to pressure Audi is putting on F1 driver market
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Verstappen reveals new Red Bull F1 processes to avoid brake fire repeat

Verstappen reveals new Red Bull F1 processes to avoid brake fire repeat

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Verstappen reveals new Red Bull F1 processes to avoid brake fire repeat
Verstappen not "as comfortable" at Suzuka as in previous F1 races

Verstappen not "as comfortable" at Suzuka as in previous F1 races

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Verstappen not "as comfortable" at Suzuka as in previous F1 races
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Marko suggests Perez's improved F1 form because 2025 contract at stake

Marko suggests Perez's improved F1 form because 2025 contract at stake

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Marko suggests Perez's improved F1 form because 2025 contract at stake
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Latest news

Kostecki Supercars fallout sees Boost and MobileX end motorsport involvement

Kostecki Supercars fallout sees Boost and MobileX end motorsport involvement

SUPC Supercars
Taupō Super400
Kostecki Supercars fallout sees Boost and MobileX end motorsport involvement
How F1 red flag helped Verstappen nail his dominant Japanese GP win

How F1 red flag helped Verstappen nail his dominant Japanese GP win

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
How F1 red flag helped Verstappen nail his dominant Japanese GP win
Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics

Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alonso joked about F1 ban over Piastri DRS defence tactics
Mandatory stops, top 10 rule and driving time - all changes to DTM rules in 2024

Mandatory stops, top 10 rule and driving time - all changes to DTM rules in 2024

DTM DTM
Mandatory stops, top 10 rule and driving time - all changes to DTM rules in 2024

Prime

Discover prime content
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Adam Cooper
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia