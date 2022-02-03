Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Red Bull unveils launch date for 2022 RB18 F1 car Next / The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title
Formula 1 Analysis

How homesickness impacts motorsport's far-flung drivers and riders

After a winter break that saw him spend two weeks "staring at a ceiling" in quarantine, including Christmas day, Daniel Ricciardo got back to work this week with McLaren.

How homesickness impacts motorsport's far-flung drivers and riders
Luke Smith
By:

The team tweeted a picture of Ricciardo stood atop the front-left wheel of the McLaren MCL35M at its Woking factory, noting he was "already up to mischief in the office" ahead of his second season in papaya.

Ricciardo will be spending time getting up to speed ahead of the team's car launch for 2022 next week, followed by the start of pre-season testing in Barcelona towards the end of the month.

The off-season was naturally important to all drivers, but for those hailing from farthest away, after such a long time negotiating the various travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a precious opportunity to get home.

Homesickness is an underestimated challenge that many competing at the highest levels of motorsport need to face. To have carved out a professional career in racing is a major achievement in itself, given the geographic challenge and the sacrifices required that makes rising through the junior ranks such a challenge. But that does not mean the yearning for home simply disappears.

Ricciardo was open about the impact of missing home towards the end of last year when explaining his need to go back to Australia over the winter, even if it meant spending a couple of weeks in quarantine. He hadn't seen his family or friends at home since June 2020, owing to the travel restrictions. And when the going got tough, the inability to simply call them up, put them on a plane and get them to a race as he would have done in previous years hit hard.

"I wouldn't say it affects me in the act of driving," Ricciardo said. "But particularly when maybe it doesn't go well, then it definitely has an effect because all you want is some of that support, and family love. And also when it doesn't go well, you can also feel very lonely."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo admitted that some of the funk he found himself in after a bad race, particularly in the first half of last season, may have been shaken off sooner had he been able to hang out with his family and friends. "I think it was harder for me to be pumping with energy and positiveness and all that sort of stuff," he said. "I still found a way to, but I had to work a lot harder for it. And that I think was taxing in itself."

Ricciardo is not alone in handling the challenge of being far from home. Sergio Perez has previously opened up about the struggles he faced when moving to Europe from Mexico as a teenager, while F1 2022 rookie Guanyu Zhou had a similar challenge acclimatising when he moved from China, all in pursuit of reaching F1.

Another active F1 driver who can relate to that challenge is Yuki Tsunoda, whose accelerated rise through the junior ranks saw him land a seat with AlphaTauri last season. Hailed as Red Bull and Honda's great hope for the future, he impressed through testing and in the early part of the year - only for his form to then take a hit as he struggled with a lack of confidence.

One change Red Bull made through the season was to move Tsunoda from Milton Keynes to Faenza, so he could be closer to the AlphaTauri team. By his own admission, Tsunoda was a "lazy bastard" before making the move, spending too much time playing video games and not enough time preparing for race weekends that subsequently left him on the back foot. 

It was a tough lesson for Tsunoda to learn, but at 21, a needed one. 2021 was only his third year in Europe, having made the move from Japan when he was racing in FIA Formula 3 in 2019 and living in France.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Photo by: FIA Pool

"I was a bit worried, because until then, I never had like experienced living by myself," Tsunoda recalled in an interview with Motorsport.com a few months ago. "It was the first time living by myself, and I was in another country. I was a bit worried. But it was OK."

Tsunoda found himself cooking every meal for himself during his time in France. "I was not brave enough to go to the restaurant and speak French," he said. "So I just bought ingredients in the supermarket. I was cooking every single day."

It may seem strange, but seemingly small factors have a big impact in the comfort that elite competitors face. If you want to be able to focus on extracting the best possible performance out of yourself, you need to have comfort and be settled in as many areas of your life as possible.

Tsunoda now feels very at home in Italy. "I prefer it here," he said, comparing it to Milton Keynes, which apart from being home to Red Bull is otherwise best-known for having the UK's highest concentration of roundabouts. "I like the weather here more, and also I enjoy the food a lot. And also obviously I can go to the factory every time after the race and review about the sessions and to improve myself. So that's definitely good."

Someone who could sympathise with the challenge that Tsunoda faced is LCR Honda MotoGP rider Taka Nakagami, who is also a Red Bull athlete. Nakagami moved to Italy in 2012 at the age of 20 when he was racing in Moto2, but has gone on to forge a successful career and make Europe his home, now living in Spain.

"The first time [I moved to Europe] everything was new, everything was impressive for me," Nakagami told Motorsport.com. "I tried to adapt, because at least I have to live there, I couldn't go back to Japan. Then I started understanding about the country and culture of Italy, the good food - they're great memories."

Food was something Nakagami used as a home comfort when he made the move across. "I brought the rice cooker from Japan," he said. "And also - this is important! - rice from Japan. I never buy in Europe the white rice. I never tried it! Maybe one day… I love to eat Japanese food, and Japanese people always eat rice. It gives you good energy. Still I'm keeping it Japanese style!"

Takaaki Nakagami

Takaaki Nakagami

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Like Ricciardo, Nakagami and Tsunoda both faced difficulty getting home as and when they pleased due to Japan's travel restrictions through the pandemic. "It's not easy," Nakagami said, ruing that he hadn't been able to get home during the summer break as normal to recharge. "But anyway, I enjoy spending time with all my friends in Europe," he said. "It's a different situation, but I'm always trying to enjoy my life. It's working pretty well."

The winter provided both Tsunoda and Nakagami the chance to get back to Japan, offering a similar reset to the one Ricciardo highlighted as being so important. Tsunoda posted pictures to his Instagram of himself hanging out with his friends back in Japan, while Nakagami managed to travel around his home country a fair bit, completing various commitments for partners including LCR Honda's title sponsor, Idemitsu.

As travel restrictions hopefully continue to ease across the world, the impact of homesickness will hopefully become less severe for the drivers and riders spending most of their lives a long way from friends and family back home.

But just as we take greater consideration for the impact of factors such as mental health for those at the pinnacle of motorsport, the challenge of being far from home also needs to be appreciated, especially when the going gets tough.

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull unveils launch date for 2022 RB18 F1 car
Previous article

Red Bull unveils launch date for 2022 RB18 F1 car
Next article

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement
Formula 1

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Latest news

Aston Martin F1 team seals Aramco sponsorship deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 team seals Aramco sponsorship deal

Alpine restructures technical department ahead of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine restructures technical department ahead of 2022 F1 season

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to reveal 2022 F1 livery on Friday

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon set for full Thai flag usage as WADA plans reinstatement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
7 h
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Prime

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. Luke Smith explains why some found it more valuable than others.

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Prime

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP Racing reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.