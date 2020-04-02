Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

How many races does F1 need to declare a season?

shares
comments
How many races does F1 need to declare a season?
By:
Apr 2, 2020, 11:49 AM

As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt around the world, the majority of major sports leagues find themselves on hold for the time being.

Formula 1 came within two days of starting its 2020 season before the late cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix, and is now facing a long wait before racing can resume.

The opening eight races of the year have now been called off, stretching from Australia to Azerbaijan, while doubts still remain over events in the early part of the summer.

But how many races does F1 need to officially complete a championship in 2020?

F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said last week he anticipated a 15 to 18-race calendar for this year, starting at some point in the summer and stretching into December.

However, F1 would need to manage just half of the latter number for the championship to be declared and a champion be crowned.

The minimum number of races needed for a season is eight, as set out under Article 5.4 of the sporting regulations.

This is the same regulation that sets the maximum number of races allowed at 22, and was revised for 2020 to accommodate the addition of an extra event to the calendar, with the previous cap being set at 21.

The other stipulation F1 must meet with any revised schedule concerns its classification as a world championship, as defined in the FIA's International Sporting Code.

Article 2.4.3.b.i states that in order to qualify as a world championship, the calendar "must include Competitions taking place on at least three continents during the same season."

One example of this regulation in action is that the 2019-20 World Endurance Championship season can be considered a world championship, as it has raced in Europe (Silverstone), Asia (Fuji, Shanghai and Bahrain) and North America (Circuit of The Americas).

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto recently revealed consideration was being given to a 'superseason' that would see the season stretch into January 2021, as well as shrinking race weekends into two days.

Teams have already agreed to continue with their 2020 cars through '21 to reduce costs ahead of the anticipated economic aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would theoretically allow them to start the full 2021 season with a shorter winter break than usual as teams will not need time to prepare their new cars.

As things stand, the Canadian Grand Prix is still scheduled to go ahead on June 14 ahead of the opening European events in France (June 28) and Austria (July 5) - although doubts remain as the health crisis shows few signs of abating across the world.

Officials at Silverstone confirmed on Wednesday they would make a decision on the running of the British Grand Prix - planned for July 19 - by the end of April.

Major summer international sporting events including UEFA EURO 2020 (June 12 to July 12) and the Tokyo Olympics (July 24 to August 9) have already been postponed as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Empty track and grandstands at turn 1

Empty track and grandstands at turn 1

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

 

Related video

Next article
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

Previous article

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
71 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Waters pokes fun at Supercars controversies

2
MotoGP

Dovizioso shocked by four-year Marquez Honda deal

1h
3
Gaming

Sutton wins Bathurst eSport Cup thriller

46m
4
Gaming

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

1h
5
Formula 1

Vettel: Happiness more important than money in next F1 deal

3h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1 02:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1 02:32
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Mercedes in F1 02:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Mercedes in F1

Grand Prix Greats - The story of Haas 03:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - The story of Haas

Latest news

How many races does F1 need to declare a season?
F1

How many races does F1 need to declare a season?

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
eSpt

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

Leclerc, Albon join F1 Esports field
F1

Leclerc, Albon join F1 Esports field

Sainz and Norris to take voluntary pay cuts
F1

Sainz and Norris to take voluntary pay cuts

Vettel: Happiness more important than money in next F1 deal
F1

Vettel: Happiness more important than money in next F1 deal

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.