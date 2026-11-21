Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit
With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri down on top speed, the McLaren pair had to make the most of Las Vegas's track position games
Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 11:41 AM
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Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
Despite what was a respectable result on a circuit that accentuated the MCL40's flaws without rewarding its virtues, Lando Norris was not best pleased with how Friday at the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.
“We're just shocking on the straights,” said Norris shortly after qualifying fifth, just under eight tenths behind polesitter Kimi Antonelli, who is set to drop five places for an engine penalty, elevating Norris to fourth on the grid.
The long straights and low downforce demands meant the Las Vegas Strip circuit was never going to be the strongest track for this car, as foreshadowed by McLaren's muted form on the circuit's nearest comparisons in Monza and Baku.
But McLaren's deficit in Vegas was still surprisingly vast, at least to Antonelli, with Norris and Oscar Piastri routinely 20km/h down on the circuit's long Las Vegas Boulevard as well as the final straight towards the finish.
Differences so massive are rarely just down to one single factor, and that also proved to be the case on Friday. Despite regular upgrades, the MCL40 remains relatively draggy and aerodynamically inefficient, which is compounded by the team's pre-season choice to go for a shorter gearing, costing it top-end grunt on circuits with extremely long straights.
Like all teams, McLaren had the option to make one mid-season change to its gear ratios, but decided against it because its shorter gearing would still stand it in good stead on other circuits. In Vegas, though, the team had to pay the price.
"Definitely we had some concern in terms of how suitable the demands of this circuit would be for our car," team principal Andrea Stella replied when asked by Motorsport.com whether the squad's deficit was more severe than anticipated. "This is not only the top speed, it is also the top speed that is combined with the towing that everyone is trying to do. So, you go in operating regimes of the engine that with our ratios is not ideal. We know that the drag from an aerodynamic point of view is not a point of strength. We have seen traits that are similar to Monza, to Baku. And in all conditions we were not particularly competitive."
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
With slipstreaming so crucial, as evidenced by the positional tactics that dominated Q3 and cost the likes of Isack Hadjar and George Russell, McLaren tried to compensate for its lack of top speed by more aggressively chasing the tow.
"What we have done better here is to mitigate this by having really good positioning," Stella added. "The car was pretty much where we wanted it to be in qualifying. And this definitely helped. Because I have to say that it seems like with these regulations the drag reduction when you follow one car or even multiple cars is more than in the past. And therefore, there is an even higher incentive to be positioned in the right place."
Norris elaborated: “I have to start my lap 1.5 seconds off the car ahead, which means in every corner I'm losing at least half a tenth to a tenth, because of how much downforce I'm losing. There's obviously a bigger gain at the end of the day in having a good slipstream, but we're having to make up for a really terrible loss of straight-line speed - and therefore we have to harm our cornering speed."
Add in the external factor of Antonelli receiving an "extreme" tow at the end of a gaggle of cars from Racing Bulls and Alpine, and McLaren's real deficit has probably been exaggerated. Neither driver lost nearly as much time on the straights to Antonelli's team-mate George Russell or indeed Max Verstapppen, who will inherit pole on Saturday due to Antonelli's five-place grid penalty.
Still, Piastri felt the size of McLaren's top speed disadvantage was bigger than expected, though he also admitted his seventh-fastest time was the result of a messy lap. "t caught us by surprise, to be honest," the Australian said. "I don't think we expected it to be such a big problem. At Monza we were okay and the strange part for us is it's mostly compared to the other Mercedes-powered cars.
"I think there were a few things that we probably will review and see if we can do a slightly better job. But I think also my laps were a little bit messy."
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Stella was upbeat about McLaren's revised floor which was trialled by Norris in Vegas and helped low-speed performance, but the Italian revealed an unusual reason why that upgrade's performance benefit was largely cancelled out.
"On Lando's side, a plastic bag got stuck in the floor and we lost quite a lot of downforce there. So, considering that one tenth of a second would make a big difference, certainly there was one tenth of a second on a plastic bag, which is a bit of a shame.
"But now we need to look at how we keep the car raceable in the race. At Monza we saw that because of this towing effect you actually can stay tangled, linked to the other cars. So we are definitely looking forward to tomorrow and encouraged by the fact that qualifying has been competitive."
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