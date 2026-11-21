Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit

With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri down on top speed, the McLaren pair had to make the most of Las Vegas's track position games

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 11:41 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

Despite what was a respectable result on a circuit that accentuated the MCL40's flaws without rewarding its virtues, Lando Norris was not best pleased with how Friday at the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

“We're just shocking on the straights,” said Norris shortly after qualifying fifth, just under eight tenths behind polesitter Kimi Antonelli, who is set to drop five places for an engine penalty, elevating Norris to fourth on the grid.

The long straights and low downforce demands meant the Las Vegas Strip circuit was never going to be the strongest track for this car, as foreshadowed by McLaren's muted form on the circuit's nearest comparisons in Monza and Baku.

But McLaren's deficit in Vegas was still surprisingly vast, at least to Antonelli, with Norris and Oscar Piastri routinely 20km/h down on the circuit's long Las Vegas Boulevard as well as the final straight towards the finish.

Differences so massive are rarely just down to one single factor, and that also proved to be the case on Friday. Despite regular upgrades, the MCL40 remains relatively draggy and aerodynamically inefficient, which is compounded by the team's pre-season choice to go for a shorter gearing, costing it top-end grunt on circuits with extremely long straights.

Like all teams, McLaren had the option to make one mid-season change to its gear ratios, but decided against it because its shorter gearing would still stand it in good stead on other circuits. In Vegas, though, the team had to pay the price.

"Definitely we had some concern in terms of how suitable the demands of this circuit would be for our car," team principal Andrea Stella replied when asked by Motorsport.com whether the squad's deficit was more severe than anticipated. "This is not only the top speed, it is also the top speed that is combined with the towing that everyone is trying to do. So, you go in operating regimes of the engine that with our ratios is not ideal. We know that the drag from an aerodynamic point of view is not a point of strength. We have seen traits that are similar to Monza, to Baku. And in all conditions we were not particularly competitive."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images

With slipstreaming so crucial, as evidenced by the positional tactics that dominated Q3 and cost the likes of Isack Hadjar and George Russell, McLaren tried to compensate for its lack of top speed by more aggressively chasing the tow.

"What we have done better here is to mitigate this by having really good positioning," Stella added. "The car was pretty much where we wanted it to be in qualifying. And this definitely helped. Because I have to say that it seems like with these regulations the drag reduction when you follow one car or even multiple cars is more than in the past. And therefore, there is an even higher incentive to be positioned in the right place."

Norris elaborated: “I have to start my lap 1.5 seconds off the car ahead, which means in every corner I'm losing at least half a tenth to a tenth, because of how much downforce I'm losing. There's obviously a bigger gain at the end of the day in having a good slipstream, but we're having to make up for a really terrible loss of straight-line speed - and therefore we have to harm our cornering speed."

Add in the external factor of Antonelli receiving an "extreme" tow at the end of a gaggle of cars from Racing Bulls and Alpine, and McLaren's real deficit has probably been exaggerated. Neither driver lost nearly as much time on the straights to Antonelli's team-mate George Russell or indeed Max Verstapppen, who will inherit pole on Saturday due to Antonelli's five-place grid penalty.

Still, Piastri felt the size of McLaren's top speed disadvantage was bigger than expected, though he also admitted his seventh-fastest time was the result of a messy lap. "t caught us by surprise, to be honest," the Australian said. "I don't think we expected it to be such a big problem. At Monza we were okay and the strange part for us is it's mostly compared to the other Mercedes-powered cars.

"I think there were a few things that we probably will review and see if we can do a slightly better job. But I think also my laps were a little bit messy."

Read Also:

Stella was upbeat about McLaren's revised floor which was trialled by Norris in Vegas and helped low-speed performance, but the Italian revealed an unusual reason why that upgrade's performance benefit was largely cancelled out.

"On Lando's side, a plastic bag got stuck in the floor and we lost quite a lot of downforce there. So, considering that one tenth of a second would make a big difference, certainly there was one tenth of a second on a plastic bag, which is a bit of a shame.

"But now we need to look at how we keep the car raceable in the race. At Monza we saw that because of this towing effect you actually can stay tangled, linked to the other cars. So we are definitely looking forward to tomorrow and encouraged by the fact that qualifying has been competitive."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Kimi Antonelli and George Russell set for Mercedes talks over Las Vegas GP qualifying woes

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Filip Cleeren





F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell tops final practice after Max Verstappen collision



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



10 h



F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell tops final practice after Max Verstappen collision





Formula 1 set for V8 turbo return in 2030



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



17 h



Formula 1 set for V8 turbo return in 2030





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay

More from

McLaren





Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



3 h



Lando Norris frustrated by McLaren's "shocking" top speed at Las Vegas GP qualifying





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Latest news





Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new





MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi on pole, Marc Marquez second



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



7 min



MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi on pole, Marc Marquez second





How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



25 min



How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit





Kimi Antonelli and George Russell set for Mercedes talks over Las Vegas GP qualifying woes



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



Kimi Antonelli and George Russell set for Mercedes talks over Las Vegas GP qualifying woes

Feature

Discover prime content





Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new





Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe