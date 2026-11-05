Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

How Mercedes can win F1’s world constructors’ title at Brazil GP

The Sao Paulo round will be another opportunity for the Silver Arrows to clinch the 2026 crown

Ben Vinel

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 9:49 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

After Kimi Antonelli earned his maiden Formula 1 world title at the Mexico Grand Prix, Mercedes can add a ninth constructors’ trophy to its record in Brazil.

The Silver Arrows have won 12 out of 19 grands prix so far this season, meaning they comfortably lead the championship. Only Ferrari can mathematically catch them, but that’s a tall order with a 126-point deficit.

Mercedes had a first opportunity to triumph in Mexico, but that required a 1-2 and for Ferrari to score no more than four points. This time, the gap means the Brackley-based outfit just needs to outscore the Scuderia by at least three points in Sao Paulo.

Non-exhaustive ways Mercedes can win the title at the Brazil GP

Across the opening 19 rounds of the season (discounting sprint races), Mercedes has outscored Ferrari by three points or more on 10 occasions.

Antonelli taking over from Hamilton as Mercedes’ hero

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

The 2026 season marks the first time Mercedes has won world titles without Lewis Hamilton since 1955, with the youthful Antonelli stepping up.

“The championships with Lewis were absolutely incredible and rewarding,” team principal Toto Wolff said.

“I felt that we all were part of Lewis' history, of the greatest champion, and that we would look back many years to come and say, ‘We've been world champions with Lewis Hamilton’. And this is something I'm very much still thinking about. He is one that stayed relevant and is very much culturally relevant beyond Formula 1.

“So that was very, very special championships that I will have for my whole life with me, and this one is different. As I said before, for me [Kimi] is still the kid that hasn't even changed visually a lot.

“It's so refreshing. I tried to get hold of him a few weeks ago and said, ‘Where's Kimi?’. Kimi, for his birthday, he's in the water park. Great! And as long as we can all help to preserve it, he's intertwined with Mercedes, and that's also great to see.”

Additional reporting by Roberto Chinchero and Ronald Vording

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