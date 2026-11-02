Formula 1 Mexican GP

How Mercedes can win the 2026 F1 constructors' championship at the Brazilian GP

Mercedes could clinch the 2026 Formula 1 constructors' championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 5:13 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images





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For Mercedes fans. All the latest from the Silver Arrows, with F1 news, driver updates, car development and race analysis from Brackley and Brixworth.

Mercedes has the opportunity to claim the Formula 1 constructors' championship at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, one week after Kimi Antonelli clinched the drivers' title in Mexico.

Heading into the race weekend in Sao Paulo, Mercedes leads the standings by 126 points over second-placed Ferrari.

How can Mercedes win the 2026 F1 constructors' championship in Brazil?

Mercedes needs to outscore Ferrari by at least three points at Interlagos to secure the title as only 129 points will be available after this coming weekend.

How Mercedes can definitely claim the title in Brazil:

Mercedes finishes first and second

Mercedes finishes first and third

Mercedes finishes first and fourth

If both Mercedes cars miss the points, the fight will continue at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After the Brazilian Grand Prix, Mercedes will have three more opportunities to secure the championship in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"The championships are moving closer, but our mindset does not change. Thinking about the outcome won’t help us achieve it," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

"We will stay disciplined, take each session as it comes, and concentrate on doing the fundamentals well."

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

2026 F1 constructors' championship standings

Mercedes - 630 points Ferrari - 504 points Red Bull - 382 points McLaren - 365 points Racing Bulls - 108 points Alpine - 69 points Haas - 31 points Audi - 27 points Williams - 12 points Aston Martin - 7 points Cadillac - 0 points

2026 F1 drivers' championship standings

Antonelli secured his maiden championship at the Mexican Grand Prix, but the fight for second continues.

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