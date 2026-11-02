Formula 1 Mexican GP
How Mercedes can win the 2026 F1 constructors' championship at the Brazilian GP
Mercedes could clinch the 2026 Formula 1 constructors' championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 2, 2026, 5:13 PM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
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Mercedes has the opportunity to claim the Formula 1 constructors' championship at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, one week after Kimi Antonelli clinched the drivers' title in Mexico.
Heading into the race weekend in Sao Paulo, Mercedes leads the standings by 126 points over second-placed Ferrari.
How can Mercedes win the 2026 F1 constructors' championship in Brazil?
Mercedes needs to outscore Ferrari by at least three points at Interlagos to secure the title as only 129 points will be available after this coming weekend.
How Mercedes can definitely claim the title in Brazil:
- Mercedes finishes first and second
- Mercedes finishes first and third
- Mercedes finishes first and fourth
If both Mercedes cars miss the points, the fight will continue at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
After the Brazilian Grand Prix, Mercedes will have three more opportunities to secure the championship in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
"The championships are moving closer, but our mindset does not change. Thinking about the outcome won’t help us achieve it," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.
"We will stay disciplined, take each session as it comes, and concentrate on doing the fundamentals well."
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images
2026 F1 constructors' championship standings
- Mercedes - 630 points
- Ferrari - 504 points
- Red Bull - 382 points
- McLaren - 365 points
- Racing Bulls - 108 points
- Alpine - 69 points
- Haas - 31 points
- Audi - 27 points
- Williams - 12 points
- Aston Martin - 7 points
- Cadillac - 0 points
2026 F1 drivers' championship standings
Antonelli secured his maiden championship at the Mexican Grand Prix, but the fight for second continues.
- Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - 380 points
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 261 points
- Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - 259 points
- George Russell, Mercedes - 250 points
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 245 points
- Lando Norris, McLaren - 221 points
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 144 points
- Isack Hadjar, Red Bull - 107 points
- Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - 83 points
- Pierre Gasly, Alpine - 42 points
- Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls - 38 points
- Franco Colapinto, Alpine - 27 points
- Ollie Bearman, Haas - 23 points
- Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi - 14 points
- Nico Hulkenberg, Audi - 13 points
- Esteban Ocon, Haas - 7 points
- Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 7 points
- Carlos Sainz, Williams - 7 points
- Alex Albon, Williams - 5 points
- Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls - 1 point
- Ryō Hirakawa, Haas - 1 point
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 0 points
- Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac - 0 points
- Sergio Perez, Cadillac - 0 points
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