Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP

How Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton – and his demon – to clinch F1 world title

Ten years ago on this day, Nico Rosberg defeated Lewis Hamilton in the world championship. The German recounts a season when he overcame self-doubt to unleash his full potential

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 9:34 AM

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Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

“My superpower was preparation.”

This may not make for a fascinating storyline but perfectly encapsulates how Nico Rosberg surpassed Lewis Hamilton on his way the 2016 Formula 1 world title.

You won’t often hear drivers downplay their natural ability, but 10 years on from his triumph with Mercedes, Rosberg was very open about it in the latest Beyond The Grid podcast. He couldn’t match Hamilton’s talent – “Lewis is the GOAT,” he candidly admitted – so he had to dig deep in every other field to come out on top.

“It’s just extracting 110% of my potential,” Rosberg explained. “That’s what it’s about. And that means every single area that there is – and there are many: there’s food, there’s sleep, there’s working with the engineers, there’s car development, there’s media, there’s fitness, there’s body weight.”

So the German’s work with a psychologist was crucial, as what he describes as a “demon” kept creeping in. “In preparation for 2016, two hours of mental training every two days,” he detailed. “It was harder than the physical training.

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

“It’s loads of things: meditation, repetition, visualisation, techniques to remain present when you feel emotions of fear coming, when you’re terrified to mess up and have the world laughing at you because you’re leading the race and you mess up the starts.”

This helped Rosberg not only out on track but also when addressing the media, as he attempted to assuage the immense pressure on his shoulders.

“It’s a whole game you have to play, because the media is so powerful,” he pointed out. “It’s such a key part of sporting performance, because you guys get to us, because we have to stand in front of you every single race weekend, throughout the whole weekend, and we cannot say ‘no comment’. I have to engage. When you [journalists] tell me, ‘Are you the new Rubens Barrichello?’, the always-number-two? Boom! That hurts.

“You guys repeat things, and you start to believe them at some point. So it’s a game you really need to master. So with my psychologist, very important for me in my championship year was also, never, ever, ever use the word ‘championship’, in any media conversation. Because you [as a journalist] would always say, ‘You’re the favourite for the championship, right, Nico?’ – [so] just deviate.”

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

There were reasons to believe Rosberg was ideally positioned for a more sustained title bid. After claiming the runner-up spot in 2014 and 2015 and also being outscored by Hamilton in 2013, his campaign began in ideal fashion with four consecutive victories – marking seven straight wins from the end of the previous season – despite Toto Wolff swapping the engineers’ and mechanics’ squads around, which had been a shock to the German.

“Every race matters,” Rosberg said of his strong end to the 2015 campaign. “And it was my chance, because of course he was now I-don’t-know-how-many-times world champion – and you just lose an inkling of motivation then. It’s normal, because the races don’t count for anything anymore. And he was up against me, who was as motivated as ever in my life because it was just, ‘I don’t want to lose anymore’ – it sucks.

“And so I won the last three, and it naturally just puts a dent in the confidence. It’s the way it is in sport. And you carry that into the long winter. Now he knows, yes, he’s champion, but I won the last three really driving amazingly.”

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Hamilton did fight back after Rosberg’s perfect score of 100 points in the opening four grands prix, clinching six wins in seven races from Monaco to Hockenheim. Going into the Malaysian GP, the Briton was just eight points down on his team-mate, but his engine failed as he led the race by 23 seconds – with Rosberg fourth, more than a minute adrift, after being spun around by Sebastian Vettel at the start.

Rosberg inherited third, meaning Hamilton’s retirement induced a 28-point swing: instead of leading the standings by five points, the reigning champion now was 23 points behind.

This was ideal for Rosberg, but started mentally crumbling under the weight of pressure as the title favourite – though he did win the following race in Suzuka. Meanwhile a terrible start dropped Hamilton to eighth on lap one, and he could only recover to third amid robust defence from runner-up Max Verstappen.

“Japan already, I don’t even know how I still managed to drive so well, because if I think about my qualifying lap, I am terrified,” said Rosberg, who snatched pole position away from his team-mate by 0.013s. “I am like shaking, my hands are shaking in the race car – and I’m still able to put her on pole, which I don’t even know how that’s possible.

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

“Because I’m the big favourite now, my dream is within reach! It’s mine! I just need to bring it home every time, that’s enough. I’m just, like, ‘Don’t mess it up’. It’s scary. Am I ever going to get another opportunity? I don’t know, I’ve got the greatest of all time in the car next to me. You never know.”

The Japanese result meant Rosberg now was 33 points up on Hamilton, so he could afford to finish second in every of the four remaining races – but this did not make him feel any lighter.

“Just terrified, absolutely terrified, because this is my chance,” he said of his mindset going into the title decider. “And all the last races before – it’s not that easy to be second, because you have Max with the Red Bull, [Daniel] Ricciardo, the Ferraris, they’re close. Especially when you’ve got the demon in your head, then it really is not easy to be second.

“Max was all over me all the time. In Mexico, bumping into me in Turn 1, knocking me off the track, lunging me later in the middle of the race. This guy was the highest-risk driver at the time, because he’s the young, crazy Max, you know.

“Brazil, he’s all over me again in the wet, which was treacherous conditions. It was massive survival mode out there to not spin and crash like most others were, and then Max is hammering it round the outside of me, Turn 3, without even seeing that he’s there, so I jump in my car when I suddenly see him. It was not a walk in the park.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Adam Pretty / Getty Images

Rosberg was supposed to be joined by family and friends at the Abu Dhabi finale, but as his anxiety skyrocketed, he explained he initially asked them to stay away as he wanted the weekend to be “business as usual”, though it hardly was.

“Last race weekend, I was just terrified, completely terrified – from the beginning to the end, it’s just so bad,” he said. “And the whole world looking at you – you walk in, you see the eyes, like everybody trying to see, ‘How nervous is he?’. It’s just unbelievable.”

The stress took a toll on the Mercedes driver, who was struggling to sleep any more than two hours a night, despite help from a sleep doctor and meditation techniques.

“Terrible,” he commented. “The heart racing, all night long, adrenaline pumping. And when you do two hours, it’s a spiral, because you think, ‘I’ve got to drive with two hours of sleep’ – so it just gets worse and worse, the demon just goes nuts and you sleep even less.”

And when Rosberg was awake, eating was not any easier. “I couldn’t even eat properly anymore, I was so scared,” he confessed.

“The only thing that would go down is my childhood memory food, which was Frosties. I hadn’t eaten Frosties in 20 years, because it’s not really healthy, it’s not very good. It’s the only thing that my brain would tell me, ‘Yes, this will go down’. I tried pasta, wouldn’t go down – it literally would not go in. So that’s what I was living on, Frosties, which is not really good either, because that’s not a very solid food to let you perform for a whole weekend.”

As a consequence, Rosberg wasn’t exactly in the ideal shape to compete, as his free practice out-laps showed: “Nauseous, in the car, because I’m living on Frosties. Nauseous! Can you believe that?. I’ve never had nausea in a race car in my life. And then the demon tells you, ‘You can’t drive a race car if you’re nauseous’. It went away, fortunately – I don’t know how.

“It’s just my preparation and my natural talent that carried me through the weekend, somehow. Even mentally not being there at all, I was still able to do decent, and really well. This is incredible. To this day, I don’t know how it’s possible.”

Hamilton outpaced Rosberg in all three practice sessions and took pole by 0.303s over his team-mate. The order was unchanged at the start, and the Briton kept the pack bunched up in the hope that his rival might drop out of the podium positions – which was necessary for Hamilton to have a shot at the title.

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Both drivers pitted very early, on laps seven and eight. Rosberg’s stop, however, was longer than planned as his mechanics avoided an unsafe release, and he emerged right behind Verstappen, who was yet to pit after spinning on lap one. It took 12 laps for him to find a way past the Red Bull.

“Horrible. Horrible,” Rosberg commented. “Understandably, [Hamilton] has to do something, so he tries something and it was working.

“He put me behind Max Verstappen with that strategy. I should never have been behind Max Verstappen, and suddenly I’m behind Max Verstappen – the worst guy to be behind. It was Mad Max at the time, it was a 50/50 chance of a crash, if you ever tried to pass him or whatever.

“Probably the most extreme moment in my whole career is when [race engineer] Tony Ross comes on the radio and says, ‘Nico, your championship is at risk. You need to now pass Max Verstappen in the next two laps.’ What? You don’t pass Max Verstappen, like it’s not something you do.

“I’m forever thankful to Max, because he played it fairly, left the space.

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

“I came out of that and my foot starts shaking so much from fear and adrenaline that I am uncontrollable on the throttle pedal. I’ll never have that in my life again, I’ll never experience that, I’ve never had it before. The whole foot is jumping, because of Max. So now I cannot push the throttle properly anymore. My demon starts off again, ‘Okay, it’s done, you cannot drive anymore because you cannot control the throttle pedal anymore’.

“I get lucky, because the next is a long straight. I push my whole leg down into the cockpit from my buttocks onwards, so that allowed me at least to get the full throttle. And then, for some reason, somehow the foot again found a little bit of control, so then my brain said, ‘Okay, yes, it’s coming, this should be okay’. So I was able to drive again. It’s nuts, it’s completely nuts.

“And all the mental training I did helped zero in that moment. Zero. All my techniques, zero point zero. It was just red mist. But I’m sure the preparation did, because I probably would have been that 1% more out of control if I hadn’t prepared myself the way that I had.”

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Rosberg swiftly caught Hamilton, who desperately intensified his backing-up tactics in the final laps – to no avail, with the German leading Vettel and Verstappen under the chequered flag to clinch his maiden world title.

“The first [feeling] is relief,” he said. “Relief that it’s over and it’s done, and you did it. And then it just goes ecstatic, it just goes nuts, the feeling. It’s the most extreme feeling, apart from the birth of your child and getting married, maybe. A little bit comparable, but different. Anyway, it’s the most extreme, ridiculous feeling.”

Five days later, Rosberg announced his retirement from Formula 1.

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

Photo by: Peter J Fox / Getty Images

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