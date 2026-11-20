Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"
The McLaren driver was very close to becoming F1 world champion in 2025, yet 2026 has been much more of a struggle
Ed Hardy
Published: Nov 20, 2026, 11:30 AM
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Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
McLaren boss Zak Brown reckons Oscar Piastri’s struggles in the 2026 Formula 1 season stem from high-speed corners being his strength - but the new cars require a different technique.
F1 introduced its latest regulation overhaul this year with power units being more electrical, causing battery management to contentiously play a key role in the racing.
It means cars can’t always go as flat out like before, instead sometimes going slower to preserve battery for another part of a lap with high-speed corners a prime example of this.
Piastri is one driver to have suffered as he sits seventh in the standings and 94 points behind McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, enduring a winless campaign with only two podiums.
That is opposed to last season which the Australian largely dominated, until a late collapse saw him finish third with nine wins and sit just 13 points behind world champion Norris.
“I think we've seen the driver rosters get mixed up a bit this year,” said Brown at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. “Some have adapted quicker than others.”
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Zak Brown, McLaren
Photo by: Alex Slitz / Getty Images
Mercedes is the best example of this, as last year George Russell finished 169 points ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who overturned that gap to become world champion in 2026.
“These cars definitely take a different technique to drive,” added Brown. “I remember in the first race in Australia talking about slowing down to speed up.
“Historically it's always been about putting your foot down as quickly as possible, keeping it down as long as possible, braking as late as possible.
“These cars require a different driving technique. When you look at Oscar, he's quite brave through the high-speed corners, which is a real strength of his, and now you'll hear us on the radio sometimes compromising some of those corners.
“So he's been very, very close to Lando when you look at the lap times themselves. I think he's gotten on top of it, so we got a lot of support for Oscar.
“He was one podium away from being a world champion last year and in all these sports, you get into momentum. So he's in a good place.
“We're excited and want to finish the season strong and getting ready for '27.”
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
It has now been close to 15 months since Piastri’s last victory - 2025 Dutch GP - while he is on a current 16-race podiumless streak after taking third in Miami, amid Norris shining.
Although the 2025 champion is sixth in the standings, he has still won three grands prix and leads Piastri 18-8 in their qualifying head-to-head (including sprints) with three rounds left.
So there’s still time for Piastri to end his podium and win drought as McLaren attempts to beat Red Bull to third in the constructors’ standings, sitting only 17 points behind.
“I think just trying to keep learning, that's the biggest thing,” said Piastri, when asked about his aim for the rest of 2026.
“It's not a very exciting answer; I get it, but just trying to keep building understanding. I think this year we've gone from in the earlier part of the season trying to get our head around what I need to do differently, to then having a pretty good understanding of what it needs to look like.
“But then actually going and achieving it's been challenging. There's definitely been more encouraging signs in the last few races, the last five or six.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
“It's not been linear, there's been some better races, there's been some worse ones among those.
“But I think Brazil, even if the result didn't show, it was probably the best race pace that I've had for a long time.
“So, I think for me just trying to keep building on that. Obviously as a team we want to beat Red Bull in the constructors' championship.
“For myself I'd love to get back on the podium or try and snag a win. But the most important thing is to try and set up next year as best as I can and hopefully, we can achieve that in these next few weeks.”
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