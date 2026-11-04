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How the F1 world reacted to Charles Leclerc becoming a father
The Monegasque welcomed his daughter to the world on Wednesday
Alex Harrington
Edited: Nov 4, 2026, 5:07 PM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Jam Media / Getty Images
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Charles Leclerc has received messages of congratulations from across the Formula 1 sphere after he and his wife Alexandra announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Bianca.
The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, with a photo of the baby's feet and the caption "Bianca 3.11.26". The announcement comes just days after the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Leclerc finished fourth amid a cloud of Ferrari battles, and ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Dino Beganovic will drive his Ferrari in FP1.
Here is how the F1 world responded in the replies to the post.
Drivers
Leclerc's fellow drivers were quick to respond, led by his former Ferrari team-mate Sainz, who welcomed Bianca by name. McLaren's Piastri and Alpine's Gasly also sent their congratulations.
- Carlos Sainz: "So happy for you. Welcome to the world Bianca"
- Oscar Piastri: "Congrats to you both!"
- Pierre Gasly: "Congrats!!!"
Former drivers
This continued to former drivers, with both four-time world champion Prost and Alesi having raced for the Scuderia. Tambay, a former DTM driver, offered a fatherly message.
- Alain Prost: "Congratulations to both of you ! Welcome Bianca. Wish you all the happiness"
- Jean Alesi: "Bravo à super maman et super papa"
- Adrien Tambay: "félicitation à vous deux Charlot. Best thing on earth for a dad to have a little daughter... enjoy"
F1, the FIA and teams
Ferrari led the tributes from the teams, with messages also coming from rivals Mercedes and the sport's governing body. F1 Academy, meanwhile, was already looking to the future.
- F1: "Congratulations!!"
- Ferrari: "Huge congratulations to you both!!"
- Mercedes: "Welcome to the world, Bianca! Huge congratulations to you all"
- FIA: "Congratulations!"
- FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem: "Congratulations to you both!"
- F1 Academy: "Congratulations! Maybe we'll see her on the grid in the future..."
- Formula 2: "Congratulations to the both of you"
- Silverstone: "Congratulations!"
Family and friends of the paddock
Those closer to the grid also joined in, including Max Verstappen's sister Victoria and his mother Sophie Kumpen. Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson and former Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes also replied.
- Victoria Verstappen: "Congrats!"
- Sophie Kumpen: "Congrats"
- Rebecca Donaldson: "the most precious"
- Rachel Brookes: "Wonderful news. Huge Congratulations!"
Celebrities
The news reached well beyond the race circuit as celebrities also flooded his replies, with actress Eva Longoria, model Nara Smith, Natalia Bryant and singer Charlie Puth among the famous names.
- Eva Longoria: "Ahhhhhh congratulations!"
- Nara Smith: "Ahhh congratulations"
- Natalia Bryant: "Congratulations!!"
- Charlie Puth: "Congratulations to you both!!!"
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