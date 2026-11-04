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How the F1 world reacted to Charles Leclerc becoming a father

The Monegasque welcomed his daughter to the world on Wednesday

Alex Harrington

Edited: Nov 4, 2026, 5:07 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Jam Media / Getty Images



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Charles Leclerc has received messages of congratulations from across the Formula 1 sphere after he and his wife Alexandra announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Bianca.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, with a photo of the baby's feet and the caption "Bianca 3.11.26". The announcement comes just days after the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Leclerc finished fourth amid a cloud of Ferrari battles, and ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Dino Beganovic will drive his Ferrari in FP1.

Here is how the F1 world responded in the replies to the post.

 

Drivers

Leclerc's fellow drivers were quick to respond, led by his former Ferrari team-mate Sainz, who welcomed Bianca by name. McLaren's Piastri and Alpine's Gasly also sent their congratulations.

Former drivers

This continued to former drivers, with both four-time world champion Prost and Alesi having raced for the Scuderia. Tambay, a former DTM driver, offered a fatherly message.

F1, the FIA and teams

Ferrari led the tributes from the teams, with messages also coming from rivals Mercedes and the sport's governing body. F1 Academy, meanwhile, was already looking to the future.

 

Family and friends of the paddock

Those closer to the grid also joined in, including Max Verstappen's sister Victoria and his mother Sophie Kumpen. Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson and former Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes also replied.

Celebrities

The news reached well beyond the race circuit as celebrities also flooded his replies, with actress Eva Longoria, model Nara Smith, Natalia Bryant and singer Charlie Puth among the famous names.

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