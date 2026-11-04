Formula 1 Mexican GP

How the F1 world reacted to Charles Leclerc becoming a father

The Monegasque welcomed his daughter to the world on Wednesday

Alex Harrington

Edited: Nov 4, 2026, 5:07 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Jam Media / Getty Images





Outside the Paddock



Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

Charles Leclerc has received messages of congratulations from across the Formula 1 sphere after he and his wife Alexandra announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Bianca.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, with a photo of the baby's feet and the caption "Bianca 3.11.26". The announcement comes just days after the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Leclerc finished fourth amid a cloud of Ferrari battles, and ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Dino Beganovic will drive his Ferrari in FP1.

Here is how the F1 world responded in the replies to the post.

Drivers

Leclerc's fellow drivers were quick to respond, led by his former Ferrari team-mate Sainz, who welcomed Bianca by name. McLaren's Piastri and Alpine's Gasly also sent their congratulations.

Carlos Sainz : "So happy for you. Welcome to the world Bianca"

"So happy for you. Welcome to the world Bianca" Oscar Piastri : "Congrats to you both!"

"Congrats to you both!" Pierre Gasly: "Congrats!!!"

Former drivers

This continued to former drivers, with both four-time world champion Prost and Alesi having raced for the Scuderia. Tambay, a former DTM driver, offered a fatherly message.

Alain Prost: "Congratulations to both of you ! Welcome Bianca. Wish you all the happiness"

"Congratulations to both of you ! Welcome Bianca. Wish you all the happiness" Jean Alesi : "Bravo à super maman et super papa"

"Bravo à super maman et super papa" Adrien Tambay: "félicitation à vous deux Charlot. Best thing on earth for a dad to have a little daughter... enjoy"

F1, the FIA and teams

Ferrari led the tributes from the teams, with messages also coming from rivals Mercedes and the sport's governing body. F1 Academy, meanwhile, was already looking to the future.

F1: "Congratulations!!"

"Congratulations!!" Ferrari: "Huge congratulations to you both!!"

"Huge congratulations to you both!!" Mercedes: "Welcome to the world, Bianca! Huge congratulations to you all"

"Welcome to the world, Bianca! Huge congratulations to you all" FIA: "Congratulations!"

"Congratulations!" FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem: "Congratulations to you both!"

"Congratulations to you both!" F1 Academy: "Congratulations! Maybe we'll see her on the grid in the future..."

"Congratulations! Maybe we'll see her on the grid in the future..." Formula 2: "Congratulations to the both of you"

"Congratulations to the both of you" Silverstone: "Congratulations!"

Family and friends of the paddock

Those closer to the grid also joined in, including Max Verstappen's sister Victoria and his mother Sophie Kumpen. Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson and former Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes also replied.

Victoria Verstappen: "Congrats!"

"Congrats!" Sophie Kumpen: "Congrats"

"Congrats" Rebecca Donaldson: "the most precious"

"the most precious" Rachel Brookes: "Wonderful news. Huge Congratulations!"

Celebrities

The news reached well beyond the race circuit as celebrities also flooded his replies, with actress Eva Longoria, model Nara Smith, Natalia Bryant and singer Charlie Puth among the famous names.

Eva Longoria: "Ahhhhhh congratulations!"

"Ahhhhhh congratulations!" Nara Smith: "Ahhh congratulations"

"Ahhh congratulations" Natalia Bryant: "Congratulations!!"

"Congratulations!!" Charlie Puth: "Congratulations to you both!!!"

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Toto Wolff reveals how Kimi Antonelli came to his office with title pressure “on his chest”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"





Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era





Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear



Formula 1



Formula 1



Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

More from

Charles Leclerc





Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees





Lewis Hamilton slams Charles Leclerc for "do or die" attitude after Mexico GP clash



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton slams Charles Leclerc for "do or die" attitude after Mexico GP clash





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Ferrari





Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027





Who slept worst last night: Frederic Vasseur



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Who slept worst last night: Frederic Vasseur





How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP

Latest news





Ryan Preece will switch to No. 6 for 2027 NASCAR Cup season



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



33 min



Ryan Preece will switch to No. 6 for 2027 NASCAR Cup season





Five things to look out for at F1 Brazil GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



45 min



Five things to look out for at F1 Brazil GP





John Hunter Nemechek joins Haas NASCAR O'Reilly team for 2027



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 53 min



John Hunter Nemechek joins Haas NASCAR O'Reilly team for 2027





Oliver Solberg relishing Toyota’s historic Celica WRC revival for 2027



WRC



WRC WRC



Rally Saudi Arabia



1 h



Oliver Solberg relishing Toyota’s historic Celica WRC revival for 2027

Feature

Discover prime content





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate





How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe