Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"
Formula 1 Interview

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

We spoke to Haas F1 Team's Elliot Parkes to find out what a Number 1 Mechanic does, how to become one, and what skills you need for the job.

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

For a mechanic there’s surely no better job than working for a Formula 1 team, fixing the most advanced cars in the world, but how do you get there? What skills does it take, what qualifications, and how do you get your foot in the door? To find out how a mechanic can get to Formula 1 we spoke to Elliot Parkes – the No. 1 Mechanic for Haas F1 Team’s Nikita Mazepin – to find out all about the job, and the parts fans don’t see.

What is your role?

I am the No.1 Mechanic for Nikita Mazepin. I oversee a team of No. 2 mechanics and I am responsible for the build, reliability and safety of all aspects of the car.

How do you become a Mechanic?

I left school and went to the Motorsport College in Silverstone and started an apprenticeship from there – from junior formula, work experience and working for free or working for the cost of your fuel. I finished my apprenticeship at a Formula 3 team and moved up to GP2 before finally moving into Formula 1.

Read Also:

What qualifications do you need?

None! Of course, it’s useful to get your qualifications to get a foot in the door at college or a lower level team, if for example, you get down to the final two and they take that into consideration.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What should you study in school?

Anything technology related like design technology at school can be beneficial.

What other skills are useful?

You should have a good knowledge of mechanical systems. The best education you can give yourself is by ensuring you’re the person who fixes your own bike when you’re younger, taking things apart and messing around with them.

How can I get work experience?

Ask around and be willing to work for free to start with. It’s the only way as there is very little money in the junior formula side of things. Send your CV in – even if there isn’t a lot on it at this point – as it will show you’re keen.

Make it known that you’re willing to travel, pay for yourself to get to places and will sleep wherever! It’s all valuable experience and it’s always noticed, even at that early stage.

Do you get to go to races?

Yes, including tests.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What does a day at work look like for you?

It’s usually an early start, with Friday being the longest day at track. You’ll get to the garage, do pitstop practice, have a quick breakfast before fire up and continue working up until the first practice session.

Between sessions, depending on how well it’s gone, you may only need to clean and refuel the car but if it hasn’t gone so well, you could be flat out until the start of the next session. We then prep for the next day and the car will usually change a fair amount. Quite often, we’re running for the gate to make sure we’re out of the track before the curfew is in action.

What’s your role involving pitstops?

For the last few years, I’ve been the gunman on the right front, so you’re managing that corner as you are the person who gives the ‘ok’ to go. When pressing that button, you have to be sure that everyone else has done their bits, it’s safe and it’s complete. When you press the ‘go’ button, there is no going back.

It’s a lot of responsibility and you must trust the team that are around you to do their job as well. You get used to doing pitstops and it becomes second nature. We practice so often but rarely it can go wrong. This year is a learning year for us but if we’re competing for places or points, that pressure comes back.

This article was created in partnership with Motorsport Jobs. Find the latest jobs in motorsport, as well as jobs with the Haas F1 Team, on the Motorsport Jobs website.

 

shares
comments
Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

Previous article

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

2
Vintage

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

3
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

57 min
4
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

5
Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

Latest news
How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

51m
Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

57m
Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up

1 h
Mazepin: Technical side of F1 "a lot more complex" than expected
Formula 1

Mazepin: Technical side of F1 "a lot more complex" than expected

3 h
Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet
Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

5 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull set-up 00:49
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull set-up

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 06:00
Formula 1
2 h

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Formula 1: Marko says Red Bull move for Russell 00:42
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Marko says Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering"

Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push 00:49
Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 car with current upgrade push

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton predicts Silverstone sprint race will be "a train"

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Mazepin: Technical side of F1 "a lot more complex" than expected
Formula 1

Mazepin: Technical side of F1 "a lot more complex" than expected

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn
Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme habit an 'open book' to learn

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Trending Today

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Video Inside
Vintage Vintage

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

Ken Black team to debut second car at Columbus
NHRA NHRA

Ken Black team to debut second car at Columbus

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

Gerhard Berger on racing's future: "fans want to see a car that's a challenge"
Video Inside
General General

Gerhard Berger on racing's future: "fans want to see a car that's a challenge"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
9 h
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals Pat Symonds, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez Prime

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Prime

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. Stuart Codling digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job.

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Latest news

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up

Mazepin: Technical side of F1 "a lot more complex" than expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Technical side of F1 "a lot more complex" than expected

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.