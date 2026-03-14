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How to watch F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix: weekend schedule, race start time, TV and streaming

Following F1's sensational sprint race in China, here’s how to watch qualifying and the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Action at the Shanghai International Circuit is only ramping up, following George Russell's victory in the first F1 sprint race of 2026.

Following an early duel between Russell and the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, a late safety car bunched the field up and packed a lot of action for three laps of the 19-lap sprint. Notably, Kimi Antonelli had battles up and down the order as he fought back from a poor start, then a 10-second penalty after contact with Isack Hadjar's Red Bull.

Saturday's qualifying session will set the grid ahead of Sunday's 56-lap Chinese Grand Prix, a much longer contest than the sprint race.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday qualifying and the Chinese GP on Sunday.

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How can I watch the F1 Chinese GP?

Throughout 2026, broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region and local channel availability. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. Coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, and highlights of the race will be available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live text commentary of every session, including sprint qualifying.

F1 Chinese GP schedule

Qualifying - Saturday

Local time Your time
Event Date
Chinese GP
QU

Chinese GP - Race - Sunday

Local time Your time
Event Date
Chinese GP
RACE

What is the weather forecast for F1 Chinese GP qualifying?

For Saturday's GP qualifying, conditions are forecasted to be a high of 18C, SE 20km/h winds, with 0% probability of precipitation, and clear skies.

Updated weather reports for Sunday's Chinese GP point to cloudier, cooler conditions at 15C, ENE 18km/h wind, and up to a 25% probability of precipitation.

Read Also:

Shanghai International Circuit: Track facts

Shanghai International Circuit also features one of the longest straights on the Formula 1 calendar, leading into a heavy braking zone at the end of the lap where the 2026 F1 cars are now regenerating more energy than ever. Designed by Hermann Tilke, the circuit layout is widely known for its unique opening complex of corners, which spiral inward before tightening into a slow apex. 

All F1 2026 Teams and Drivers

 

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F1 Chinese GP: George Russell outduels Ferrari drivers on way to sprint win

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