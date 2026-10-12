How to watch Max Verstappen race GT World Challenge Portimao free: Live stream, start time and schedule

After a successful weekend in Singapore, Max Verstappen is now spending a rare week outside of Formula 1 behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3. Apparently, the F1 schedule isn't punishing enough for the Dutchman, who will be racing Portimao, Portugal, in the season-concluding 2026 GT World Challenge round. This is how and where you can watch it.

The Red Bull driver will be coming off not just a win at the Marina Bay Circuit, but also a win in Malaysia for the relocated Bahrain Grand Prix. Maybe this momentum could follow him to the Algarve.

"It is going to be a busy seven weeks, but I will enjoy it," he said when the entry was first announced.

The three-hour race will begin on Saturday, 17 October, at 5pm local time. It will come to an end at 8pm.

A 61-car endurance race

Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham will join Verstappen in the #3 Team Verstappen Racing entry. Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon, who would usually be driving the car, will be driving in the FIA World Endurance Championship that same weekend, meaning the team's talented reserve driver will have to step in.

This will be his first return to GT competition since the Nurburgring 24 Hours earlier this year. That race ended badly, with his car falling out of the race due to a technical failure, but he's hoping he can take back what's his this coming weekend. This race will be shorter, offering him maybe a better chance at success.

Portimao, however, is a more compact circuit, so the 61 cars on its asphalt may create a few traffic issues and no shortage of action.

24h Spa 2026: Verstappen-AMG raus, erneuter Ferrari-Reifenschaden Photo by: SRO/JEP

When and where to watch

Day Session Start time (UK) Friday, 16 October Free Practice 1 08:45 Friday, 16 October Free Practice 2 12:45 Friday, 16 October Qualifying 17:55 Saturday, 17 October GT World Challenge Endurance Cup Race 17:00 Saturday, 17 October Race Finish 20:00

Qualifying takes place on Friday from 5.55pm to 7.05pm local time. Race day follows on Saturday, with the green flag at 5pm and the chequered flag waving at 8pm.

The GT World Challenge is streamed on the GT World YouTube channel and can be watched for free in multiple languages. Live coverage will begin on Friday with FP1 at 08:45.

2026 GT World Challenge Portimao Entry List

Car # Team Nationality Car Driver 1 Nationality Driver 2 Nationality Driver 3 Nationality Category 2 Boutsen VDS BEL Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Morris Schuring NED Dorian Boccolacci FRA Alessio Picariello BEL Pro 3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing NED Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Max Verstappen NED Ben Barnicoat GBR Chris Lulham GBR Pro 4 Optimum Motorsport GBR McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Adam Smalley GBR Freddie Tomlinson GBR Harry George GBR Gold 5 Optimum Motorsport GBR McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Dante Rappange NED Guilherme Oliveira POR Mikey Porter GBR Silver 6 GetSpeed Team Bartone Bros USA Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Anthony Bartone USA Cesar Gazeau FRA Aurelien Panis FRA Silver 7 Comtoyou Racing BEL Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Mattia Drudi SMR Nicki Thiim DEN Ross Gunn GBR Pro 8 Car Collection Motorsport GER Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Reinhold Krahn CAN Pietro Armanni ITA Joel Sturm GER Bronze 9 Pure Racing LTU Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Max Hofer AUT Mikkel Pedersen DEN Aliaksandr Malykhin GBR Silver 10 Boutsen VDS BEL Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Alessandro Ghiretti FRA Robin Knutsson SWE Gilles Magnus BEL Gold 11 Comtoyou Racing BEL Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Marcelo Tomasoni BRA Aaron Muss USA TBA Bronze 12 GetSpeed Team Dubai UAE Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Gabriel Rindone UAE Mikael Grenier CAN Tom Kalender GER Bronze 17 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed GER Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Ralf Aron EST Maximilian Götz GER Fabian Schiller GER Pro 19 Team Motopark AUT Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Christian Mansell GBR Aaron Walker GBR Rui Andrade SUI Silver 20 Team Motopark AUT Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Nikita Mazepin RUS Dominik Baumann AUT Philip Ellis GBR Pro 21 Comtoyou Racing BEL Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Oliver Söderström SWE Sébastien Baud FRA Kobe Pauwels BEL Silver 23 Team RJN GBR McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Maxwell Lynn GBR Horatio Fitz-Simon GBR Ben Dörr GER Silver 24 Steller Motorsport GBR Corvette Z06 GT3 R Mikkel Mac DEN Dennis Lind DEN TBA Gold 25 Sainteloc Racing FRA Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II Ezequiel Perez Companc ARG Etienne Cheli FRA TBA Silver 30 Team WRT BEL BMW M4 GT3 EVO Ignacio Montenegro ARG Matisse Lismont BEL Amaury Cordeel BEL Silver 32 Team WRT BEL BMW M4 GT3 EVO Kelvin van der Linde RSA Jordan Pepper RSA Charles Weerts BEL Pro 34 natural elements by Walkenhorst Motorsport GER Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Jamie Day UAE Christian Krognes NOR Henrique Chaves POR Pro 35 Walkenhorst Motorsport GER Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO Ethan Ischer SUI Gaspard Simon FRA Mateo Villagomez ECD Silver 41 Razoon - more than racing AUT Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Marcos Gomes BRA Alan Hellmeister BRA Sebastião Malucelli BRA Bronze 42 Oman Racing by Century Motorsport OMA BMW M4 GT3 EVO Calan Williams AUS Javier Sagrera ESP Ahmad Al Harthy OMA Bronze 44 Greystone GT GBR McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Jayden Kelly ESP Josh Rattican GBR Tommy Pintos ESP Silver 45 Rinaldi Racing GER Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Dylan Medler USA David Perel RSA Axcil Jefferies ZIM Silver 46 Team WRT BEL BMW M4 GT3 EVO Neil Verhagen USA Max Hesse GER Valentino Rossi ITA Pro 48 Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER USA Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Lucas Auer AUT Luca Stolz GER Maro Engel GER Pro 50 AF Corse ITA Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Lilou Wadoux FRA Arthur Leclerc MON Albert Costa ESP Pro 51 AF Corse ITA Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Tommaso Mosca ITA Lorenzo Ferrari UAE Nicola Lacorte ITA Pro 52 AF Corse ITA Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO Matias Zagazeta PER Jef Machiels BEL Gilles Stadsbader BEL Silver 54 Dinamic GT ITA Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) EVO Tanart Sathienthirakul THA Francesco Simonazzi ITA Angus Whiteside GBR Silver