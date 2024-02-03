The Bahrain Grand Prix is less than a month away, with excitement beginning to build for the start of the 2024 F1 season. Teams have been working tirelessly to prepare their new cars ahead of their launches over the coming weeks.

Each team has already announced the dates of their car launches and will be preparing to unveil its vehicles to their eager fans. After Red Bull dominated the 2023 season, many will be hoping that some of the new challengers will be able to compete with the Milton Keynes-based team.

Here’s everything you need to know about each of the car launches:

Haas - 2 February 2024

Haas was the first team to reveal its 2024 car, going significantly earlier than most of the grid. The team released the VF-24 on 2 February 2024, with the launch coming via its social media accounts.

The team chose not to run any live elements and instead chose to just do its usual online release. The VF-24 launch is available on Haas’ Facebook page, X account and its Instagram page.

Haas has faced significant upheaval in recent weeks with the announcement that team principal Gunther Steiner would leave his role and be replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

Sauber - 5 February 2024

Sauber is set to launch the C44 on 5 February 2024 with a live event. The team will show off its car live on the Kick website at 7pm (GMT), with the stream starting 15 minutes beforehand.

The team will be entering the season with a rebrand following Sauber’s agreement to a new sponsorship deal with Australian streaming platform Kick.com. The team’s deal with Alfa Romeo finished at the end of 2023, meaning the name change was highly likely for the 2024 season.

Williams – 5 February 2024

Williams will also reveal the team’s FW46 livery at its season launch event on 5 February 2024. The Grove-based team will host a livestream event from Puma’s New York City flagship store at 2:40pm (GMT) live on the Williams website and the official Williams Racing app.

Team principal James Vowles has revealed that he made the decision for the team to stop development of the 2023 car early, so that more effort could be focused on this year’s challenger. He believes the 2024 Williams car will have extra pace from the improvements, including changes to the vehicle dynamics.

Alpine - 7 February 2024

Alpine A523 launch Photo by: Alpine

Alpine will launch the A524 on 7 February 2024. The Enstone-based team are inviting fans to follow live on its website at 3:30pm (GMT).

The team is expected to be hosting a live launch event as it is set to reveal both its F1 and World Endurance Championship cars at the same time. This means alongside the A524, Alpine will also reveal its WEC Hypercar.

RB - 8 February 2024

RB, formerly known as AlphaTauri, will be announcing its new car on 8 February 2024, at a special event in Las Vegas. Although an event will be taking place, it won’t be broadcast live, with the team opting to launch the car digitally on its social media platforms including Instagram and X.

The outfit has faced a rebranding over the last few months in a new multi-year deal with Visa, the global partner of the team and its sister squad Red Bull.

Aston Martin - 12 February 2024

Aston Martin will reveal its AMR24 at Silverstone on 12 February 2024. It is yet to be confirmed by the team whether this event will be livestreamed for fans to watch, although it is expected that it could be broadcast on the team's social media and YouTube channels.

The team has previously broadcast its launch events live, so it is expected that this will continue in 2024.

Ferrari - 13 February 2024

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari is set to launch the SF-24 on 13 February 2024 at 11am (GMT). The team is yet to announce any further details about the car launch but, considering that the launch is usually a live event, it is likely that this will happen again for 2024.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Ferrari revealed that it had extended the contract of Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc. It has also been announced that Carlos Sainz will leave the team at the end of the year, with Lewis Hamilton joining in 2025.

McLaren - 14 February 2024

McLaren will reveal its MCL38 on 14 February 2024. The team is yet to announce how it will launch its car but has already built-up excitement for the launch by revealing its 2024 livery.

The team has also confirmed that it has extended Lando Norris’ contract past its original expiration date of 2025.

Mercedes - 14 February 2024

Mercedes will unveil the W15 at Silverstone on 14 February 2024. The team has said it will be a “digital launch event” that will be broadcast live from the track to the team’s social media channels, including Facebook, X and YouTube.

Mercedes will be heading into its last year with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after the shock announcement that he will be leaving the Brackley-based squad for Ferrari in 2025.

Red Bull - 15 February 2024

Red Bull will be the last to reveal its challenger for the 2024 season with the reveal of the RB20 on 15 February 2024. No other details are yet to be announced by the team.