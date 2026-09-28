Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

George Russell Baku F1 win sparks "cracked the code" theory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
George Russell Baku F1 win sparks "cracked the code" theory

Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight

Sebastien Buemi: #8 Toyota won Fuji WEC race with the fifth-fastest car but it wasn’t luck

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Sebastien Buemi: #8 Toyota won Fuji WEC race with the fifth-fastest car but it wasn’t luck

How was Valtteri Bottas so much slower than Sergio Perez in the Azerbaijan GP?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How was Valtteri Bottas so much slower than Sergio Perez in the Azerbaijan GP?

Juan Pablo Montoya admires Franco Colapinto's "aggressive" approach despite Baku crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Juan Pablo Montoya admires Franco Colapinto's "aggressive" approach despite Baku crash

Pedro Acosta told KTM he wants to beat Marc Marquez on the same MotoGP bike

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Pedro Acosta told KTM he wants to beat Marc Marquez on the same MotoGP bike

What made Red Bull so fast in the Azerbaijan GP after Max Verstappen’s qualifying issue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
What made Red Bull so fast in the Azerbaijan GP after Max Verstappen’s qualifying issue

Has George Russell hit his stride too late? 'With this form I would have been in the fight'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Has George Russell hit his stride too late? 'With this form I would have been in the fight'
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

How was Valtteri Bottas so much slower than Sergio Perez in the Azerbaijan GP?

There was a significant pace difference between the Cadillac drivers in Baku – here’s how they explain it to the best of their knowledge

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

There may never have been, so far in the 2026 Formula 1 season, such a stark contrast in intra-team performance as between Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Bottas was outqualified by 1.632s on Friday, albeit hindered by a yellow flag, and his woes persisted deep into the race. By his first pitstop on lap 26, the Finn was already over 46 seconds adrift of the sister Cadillac, equating to a 1.9s loss per lap. His late-race pace was similar, as after the safety car interventions he was dropping back by 1.6s a lap.

“Long one,” Bottas nervously chuckled when asked to describe his race. “Honestly, no pace at all. I could only fight with Fernando [Alonso] – for sure, we lost some time there. Otherwise, pretty far off, so lots of things to look into from this weekend.”

The veteran did have to do some lift-and-coast but reckoned that didn’t explain his mammoth deficit. “I think there's something else. We'll have a look,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perez matched the pace of the midfield throughout the first stint. On lap 20, when Carlos Sainz made his first pitstop, the Spaniard led the Cadillac by just one second; Audi pair Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto weren’t much further down the road.

Read Also:

Perez made the most of the safety car to emerge back on track ahead of Sainz and passed Gabriel Bortoleto to ever so briefly hold 12th following the restart chaos, but eventually fell back down to 15th behind Liam Lawson, Bortoleto and Oscar Piastri.

“It's been one of my best weekends in Baku to be honest, I managed to get 150% out of that car,” the two-time Azerbaijan GP winner said.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

“We were fighting cars that are a second or two seconds faster than us due to the overtake mode, so we stayed with them throughout the first stint – with the Williams, with the Audi, big gap. But then in the end at the restart we just don't have any straightline speed, so we fall back. We fought for a bit with Piastri, I think he had some damage.

“At the moment we're lacking really half a second to a second to be able to mix with them.

“The problem is really my pace. I was a sitting duck on the straights, so I knew that there was not much opportunity.”

The gap between Perez and Bottas may therefore be explained by the Mexican’s attacking ethos in the Baku streets: “The way I felt like I was driving, if anything went wrong at any corner I would have put it in the wall. So when you do a race like this, you feel really proud.”

Meanwhile, Bottas’ race ended in the wall due to a technical issue shortly before the checkered flag.

“The same lap I had a lock-up into Turn 1, I went wide,” the Cadillac driver explained. “Then I think the systems got a bit confused because of the extra distance. I had a huge super clip into Turn 15, and then when I hit the brakes, only the front brakes would work, almost like I wasn't harvesting anymore with the rears. So, something got a bit confused there.”

The Finn has now had three consecutive grands prix without spending a single racing lap ahead of his team-mate on the track.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Juan Pablo Montoya admires Franco Colapinto's "aggressive" approach despite Baku crash

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

Oscar Piastri: Error that cost me F1 Azerbaijan GP podium was "a bit weird"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Oscar Piastri: Error that cost me F1 Azerbaijan GP podium was "a bit weird"

Alpine makes statement as Franco Colapinto-related abuse accelerates

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alpine makes statement as Franco Colapinto-related abuse accelerates

You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Formula 1
Belgian GP
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon
More from
Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac makes three major tech hires including former Red Bull design chief

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Cadillac makes three major tech hires including former Red Bull design chief

Valtteri Bottas jokes "Bott-ass is back" as fans get chance to win Baku charity helmet

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Valtteri Bottas jokes "Bott-ass is back" as fans get chance to win Baku charity helmet

You Ask The Questions: Valtteri Bottas

Formula 1
Canadian GP
You Ask The Questions: Valtteri Bottas
More from
Cadillac F1 Team

Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure

Cadillac F1 owners Mark Walter and TWG Global face class-action lawsuit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac F1 owners Mark Walter and TWG Global face class-action lawsuit

Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Latest news

George Russell Baku F1 win sparks "cracked the code" theory

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
George Russell Baku F1 win sparks "cracked the code" theory

Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight

Sebastien Buemi: #8 Toyota won Fuji WEC race with the fifth-fastest car but it wasn’t luck

WEC
WEC WEC
Fuji
Sebastien Buemi: #8 Toyota won Fuji WEC race with the fifth-fastest car but it wasn’t luck

How was Valtteri Bottas so much slower than Sergio Perez in the Azerbaijan GP?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How was Valtteri Bottas so much slower than Sergio Perez in the Azerbaijan GP?

Feature

Discover prime content

Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren

Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen

How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding