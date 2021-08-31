Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa Next / Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

Spa-Francorchamps always offers a different challenge for Formula 1 teams on the set-up front, with the track having different demands throughout the lap.

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

The more technical middle portion of the circuit is sandwiched between two high- speed sectors that in normal conditions require the teams to make a trade-off between downforce and drag levels.

But with the long straights good for overtaking, most edge towards a lower downforce rear wing arrangement. They take the gains that come from this in the faster parts of the circuit, then deal with the pain that creates in the twistier section of the track.

However, with the weather set to play a significant role in the car's performance over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, all the teams had to consider the ramifications of their choices come qualifying and race day.

In terms of the two title protagonists, Mercedes and Red Bull didn't want to be outdone by each other either, knowing that having too much wing on would leave them vulnerable to attack on the straights.

However, they still had to balance this against tyre wear too, as leaning on the tyres too much through the second sector would impact stint length during the race.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing comparison

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

In order to accommodate their different run plans, both teams approached the weekend differently.

Mercedes tried out various options on Friday, whilst Red Bull ran what you'd consider to be the de facto choice for Spa until FP3 when it fitted Verstappen's car with a wing that we would normally see reserved for Monza (top).

The wing is still a similar spoon-shaped design, but you'll note just how much higher the mainplane is mounted on the endplate as the team looks to reduce the vortex created at the wing tip.

It didn't last long though, as the wet weather conditions forced the team's hand. It switched back to the higher downforce arrangement and interestingly also added a Gurney on the trailing edge of Verstappen's wing, whereas Perez continued to run without one until his car was rebuilt for the pitlane restart.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing comparison

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, Mercedes fitted its lower downforce rear wing to Bottas' car during FP1 to evaluate its merits before opting for the higher downforce model run by Hamilton throughout the weekend.

Notably, with the weather closing in on the circuit for qualifying, the team also added a Gurney to the trailing edge of its wing too, which helps to balance the car at the expense of some additional drag (blue arrow).

Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison

Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin arrived at the Belgian Grand Prix with its own low-downforce offering but, rather than deploying just a different rear wing, it also had a rather novel solution for its front wing.

This revolved around the installation of a different upper flap, with two flat sections either side of a kink, which creates a very angular surface.

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Teams have been compartmentalising the front wing's design for a long time now, with the outer section of the wing more or less used to create outwash, which helps drive airflow across and around the front tyre.

The change made by the team is likely in response to it not being able to get the desired balance with its existing setup when it relaxes the upper flap's angle, whereas this twisted geometry might offer it the ability to fine tune its downforce level, whilst providing the necessary outwash too.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The low-downforce rear wing deployed by Aston Martin is a simplistic approach that utilises a smaller top flap and mainplane, whilst a Gurney is applied to the trailing edge of the top flap to help with balance.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The team switched Lance Stroll to the higher downforce, spoon-shaped rear wing whilst the cars waited to start the race in the pitlane.

Starting down in 18th place, it received a 10-second penalty for breaking parc ferme conditions but, had racing got underway, it could have helped the Canadian move up through the pack.

Sparks kick up from Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Sparks kick up from Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

McLaren deployed a low-downforce rear wing it used in the past and this shot perfectly captures the wing tip vortex.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

We can see the vortices boiling off the wing tips in this shot of the Ferrari SF21, which was running in a relatively high downforce arrangement.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Alpine set up with a lower downforce rear wing that featured a gentle spoon-shaped curvature to it. We can see the vortices pouring off the A521's rear wing here as Fernando Alonso approaches.

Alpine A521 rear detail

Alpine A521 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine has recently added these additional spars to its rear wing endplate in order to maintain rigidity.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri's low-downforce wing not only features a much smaller box region, but the team also uses cutouts in the upper flap at the endplate end to alter the tip vortex, which we can see here.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Williams opted for a relatively high-downforce rear wing when compared with some of its rivals, which offered it better performance in sector 2 but might have left it vulnerable on the straights had the racing got underway on Sunday.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo also opted for more wing angle than some of those ahead of it, and had to take things further still before qualifying as it added a Gurney on the trailing edge of the wing that wasn't present initially.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Haas had the highest downforce level rear wing on the grid as it looked to keep its car stable in sector 2. However, it obviously paid the price for this in sectors 1 and 3.

shares
comments
Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Previous article

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Next article

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment

22 min
2
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

12 h
3
Formula 1

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa

13 h
4
Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

10 h
5
Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

Latest news
Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

11m
How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium
Formula 1

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

1 h
Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

1 h
F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

12 h
Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa

13 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1
47m

Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call 01:14
Formula 1
49m

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call "on the chin"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos 02:39
Formula 1
17 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium 01:23
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks' 00:54
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks'

More from
Matthew Somerfield
Belgian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages Belgian GP
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half F1 car Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

The images that reveal Verstappen's missing half F1 car

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

Trending Today

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
Supercars Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide
Supercars Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

TARMAC: Bana crashes in Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally

TARMAC: Bana crashes in Targa Tasmania

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
23 h
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Latest news

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium
Formula 1 Formula 1

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.