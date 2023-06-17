Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: Canadian FP1 issues "a bit embarrassing" for F1 Next / Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

How Williams has overhauled its FW45 F1 car

Williams arrived in Canada with a pretty major update package for its FW45 as it looks to unlock more performance from its 2023 Formula 1 car.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Williams FW45

Only Alex Albon has the updates this weekend, with Logan Sargeant having to wait at least until the next race in Austria before getting to run them.

The list of parts that have been changed includes the floor body, sidepod and engine cover bodywork. But there is also a revised mirror layout, a new halo fairing, new external geometry for the suspension fairings, rear brake ducts and rear wing endplates.

All of these have been fettled in unison in order that the various flow structures that are created by each surface can interact more effectively.

Given the scale of the changes, this is obviously not the work of a moment, as explained by head of vehicle performance Dave Robson:

"To get through the whole wind tunnel, aero development, design and manufacturing, it's a few months," he explained when asked by Motorsport.com about the timescale of coming up with the revisions.

"Obviously, it's been a little bit tricky getting it through manufacturing, following the various repairs we've had to do since probably Melbourne".

Williams FW45 updated sidepods, engine cover and floor

Williams FW45 updated sidepods, engine cover and floor

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Production issues aside, the big-ticket items from this list, especially from a visual perspective, are the sidepods and engine cover.

Williams has pursued a deeper water slide-style upper surface geometry than the previous bodywork, whilst the hunched shoulder that used to feature on the ramp section has also been smoothed out.

Meanwhile, the shape and position of the upper cooling cannon outlet have been altered in order to perform better from both an aerodynamic and cooling perspective.

In terms of the floor, most of the finest details are buried away underneath, out of sight, as the team confirmed it has added some complexity in this area.

But, given the timescale between the now infamous reveals of the Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari as they were hoisted into the sky in Monaco, there's no chance that Williams has had time to work on any of those images and replicate what it has seen in recent days.

"There's nothing on there that's based on the other cars we've seen on cranes over the last couple of weeks," explained Robson. "It's a bit different. But it doesn't look like the Red Bull, I can promise you that."

Read Also:

To take advantage of the bodywork changes and the minor alterations made to the mirrors and halo, which also help correct the airflow's passage, there are a number of changes downstream too.

Robson added: "All of the rear suspension legs are re-orientated again to go with that revised flow structure.
"And the brake duct winglets are all updated again for the same reason. But they're really all just there to drive that flow into the rear corner and then the diffuser".

Williams FW45 rear

Williams FW45 rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The lower section of the rear wing endplate has also been modified in order that it and the swage added to it a few races ago perform as anticipated, with the suspension fairings and brake duct winglets alongside it.

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Canadian FP1 issues "a bit embarrassing" for F1

Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods

How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods

Formula 1
Canadian GP

How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods How Aston Martin has supercharged its water-slide F1 sidepods

Canadian GP: F1’s latest technical images from the Montreal pitlane

Canadian GP: F1’s latest technical images from the Montreal pitlane

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian GP: F1’s latest technical images from the Montreal pitlane Canadian GP: F1’s latest technical images from the Montreal pitlane

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Williams More from
Williams
Vowles: F1 cost cap changes on infrastructure investment coming in July

Vowles: F1 cost cap changes on infrastructure investment coming in July

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Vowles: F1 cost cap changes on infrastructure investment coming in July Vowles: F1 cost cap changes on infrastructure investment coming in July

Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm”, says Williams

Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm”, says Williams

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm”, says Williams Red Bull F1 car floor exposes “different paradigm”, says Williams

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Latest news

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

SUPC Supercars
Hidden Valley

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Marquez suffers fracture in fifth crash of Germany MotoGP weekend

Marquez suffers fracture in fifth crash of Germany MotoGP weekend

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marquez suffers fracture in fifth crash of Germany MotoGP weekend Marquez suffers fracture in fifth crash of Germany MotoGP weekend

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe