Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Race in
00 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo

shares
comments
Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo
By:

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo has praised the "phenomenal" strength Anthoine Hubert’s family has shown in returning to Spa-Francorchamps one year on from the youngster's death.

Hubert was killed in a crash during last year’s Formula 2 feature race at Spa, and a minute’s silence took place ahead of the category’s event yesterday. A further ceremony is planned before the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was deeply affected by the death of the Renault junior driver 12 months ago, and admitted at the time that he even had doubts about carrying on racing after the tragedy.

But while time has healed much of Ricciardo’s pain, he says he has been impressed with the way the Hubert family has conducted itself.

To see some of his family still here this weekend...I would imagine there would be so much kind of animosity at this venue for his family, and for them to even want to be in the circuit surroundings, I just can't imagine that's easy,” he said.

So for them to show up again...I just take my hat off. The strength and I would say peace they have with it, is nothing short of phenomenal.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo said that while time had helped him better cope with the events of 12 months ago, he said that returning to Spa had been emotional.

Time does heal certainly,” he said. “So I will say it is a little easier 12 months later, but it's still difficult.

We're all on the grid before the F2 race, and it's still very present, I guess is probably the best word.

And yeah, coming back here. You don't feel that affect as much say two weeks ago, when we're racing around Barcelona. But coming back to the place of the accident, there's something there. So it's still fresh in a way. But it is a bit easier to keep to the back of your mind on track after a year.”

Related video

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa

Previous article

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa

Next article

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now , Anthoine Hubert
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo

Fores returns to WSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Fores returns to WSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Davies to win, first podium for Honda
World Superbike World Superbike / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Davies to win, first podium for Honda

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Latest news

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa

Trending

1
FIA F2

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

2
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

18m
3
Formula 1

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo

48m
4
World Superbike

Fores returns to WSBK with Puccetti Kawasaki

Oct 30, 2019
5
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Davies to win, first podium for Honda

10m

Latest news

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure
Formula 1

Sainz won't start Belgian GP after exhaust failure

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Belgian GP as it happens

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo
Formula 1

Strength shown by Hubert's family "phenomenal" - Ricciardo

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa
Formula 1

Racing Point explains failed qualifying strategy at Spa

Binotto: Ferrari's tyre struggles at Spa a one-off
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari's tyre struggles at Spa a one-off

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.