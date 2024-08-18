Hulkenberg: Audi CEO call "shows respect" and commitment to F1

Nico Hulkenberg believes receiving a call from Audi CEO Gernot Doellner about management changes ahead of his move next season "shows respect" and underlines the German manufacturer's commitment to its Formula 1 project.

Audi will take over the Hinwil-based outfit when joining the grid in 2026, with Hulkenberg recruited as the first confirmed driver for the team earlier this season as its preparations off track continue to take shape.

In recent weeks, the Audi F1 project has seen both Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann axed, with former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto installed as chief operating and chief technical officer.

Next year, Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will also join Audi’s F1 team as its new team principal.

Hulkenberg was contacted by Doellner himself, and asked how important that was to him to be informed of the changes, he said: "I don't know about important, but I think it's certainly nice.

"It shows respect and shows how serious he and the brand are about it and that they're not taking this lightly, that they paying attention. They do see what's happening, what's going on and that was good. Very good."

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, leads Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

For Hulkenberg, the call to front a German manufacturer's bid in F1 marks a stunning career turnaround.

He was dropped by Renault at the end of the 2020 season and would spend three years on the sidelines as reserve driver for Silverstone-based Racing Point, then Aston Martin.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic offering race opportunities as a substitute, Hulkenberg was able to impress on-track and earn his way back onto the grid and, when Haas searched for a replacement for Mick Schumacher ahead of the 2023 campaign, he was called upon to fill the void.

It is clear that Hulkenberg has faced challenges throughout his F1 career and the Audi project will be no different.

"It is a big challenge, no question about that," he said. "Going to what will be Audi, what will be a German manufacturer, German driver, a lot of attention, a lot of expectation - it's not going to be an easy one.

"But my approach to my work and the definition isn't changing. I'm going to go there with everything I have and then try to contribute in and out of the car as much as I can.

"That's what I love doing and hopefully, collectively, we can make it a success."

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, in the cockpit Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The move sparks opportunity for Hulkenberg that perhaps isn't available at Haas, given the manufacturer status, but while the ceiling for success may be higher, he warned the same can be said conversely.

"Well, if you don't perform the pressure is on there more, you're more under the spotlight," Hulkenberg explained. "It's going to be a lot more PR work there, a lot more demanding on this side. But, it's a big opportunity and the ceiling is higher."

Hulkenberg will be 37 years old by the time he hits the track in a Sauber next season, yet can take inspiration from Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who will both be in their 40s at the same time.

On whether they gave him proof he could continue at the highest level, Hulkenberg replied: "It doesn't make me feel anything.

"I don't feel old or kind of that I'm close to my due date, I don't look at that and I don't think about that. I take it step by step, season by season.

"At the moment, I think I still have what it takes and as long as that's the case, that's good and I will carry on and, as long as I'm wanted here... that's obviously always the first thing you need, you need someone to have you in the car.

"The other thing is if I feel I can't keep up with the young kids, I'll probably even cut it off myself. But I'm not there yet - but I don't know when that will be."